FA Cup 5th round: what time is Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City live on TV?

How to watch and stream the match live online as BBC and BT Sport continue their FA Cup 2017/18 coverage

FA Cup 5th round live on TV 

Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City

12.00pm BT Sport 2, Saturday 17th February

Kick-off 12.30pm, live from Hillsborough Stadium

Carlos Carvalhal returns to his former club as Swansea City visit Sheffield Wednesday in the Emirates FA Cup fifth-round. Carvalhal’s in-form Swans are unbeaten in nine matches.

The Portuguese manager left Sheffield Wednesday in December and was named as Swansea manager just four days later.

“”I’m [returning] home, and it will be a home forever, I’m absolutely sure,” he told Sky Sports. “We were there for two-and-a-half years and, after the second season where we achieved the play-off semi-finals, we had the third best winning points in 150 years of history at the club.”

Carvalhal left Wednesday in lowly 15th place in the Championship, having guided them to the play-offs in the previous two seasons.

