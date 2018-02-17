Accessibility Links

Izzy Atkin wins Team GB’s first ever Winter Olympics skiing medal

The 19-year-old made history on the slopes at the PyeongChang games

Izzy Atkin takes Team GB's first ever Winter Olympic medal on skis

Team GB’s Winter Olympics ‘Super Saturday’ got off to a great start in the early hours of this morning as 19-year-old Izzy Atkin claimed the first ever British Winter Olympic medal in skiing at the 2018 games in PyeongChang.

Atkin scored 84.60 in the women’s ski slopestyle, securing a bronze medal for herself and making history for Team GB in the process.

Atkin, who was born in the United States, found herself in third place with just three skiers to go and managed to hold on to her medal spot. Switzerland’s Sarah Hoefflin and Mathilde Gremaud took gold and silver.

“I’m speechless and stoked to win the bronze,” the first-time Olympian said.

Her teammate, Katie Summerhayes was skiing on an injured ankle but still managed to come 7th in the competition.

Snowboarder Jenny Jones, who took bronze for Team GB at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, was on hand to congratulate the new medal winner.

And needless to say, Atkin’s family were delighted.

