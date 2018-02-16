Winter Olympics 2018: Day 7 events, schedule and live TV coverage
Find out what to watch on the BBC and Eurosport as Lizzy Yarnold begins her skeleton bid and Andrew Musgrave races in the cross country skiing
In the men’s skeleton, Yun Sungbin is hoping to make history with South Korea’s first gold in a sliding event. There’s also the first stage of the men’s figure skating, where American teenager Nathan Chen is hoping to dethrone defending Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan. Live coverage with Radzi Chinyanganya.
On the ice, the women’s round-robin matches continue in the curling, and the men’s ice hockey preliminary rounds feature a Russian team (OAR) competing under a neutral flag.
There’s also the first glimpse of Britain’s only Sochi gold medallist, Lizzy Yarnold, who will begin the defence of her Olympic skeleton title. But also watch her team-mate Laura Deas, who could well outshine her more famous compatriot.
In the men’s curling, Britain look to gain revenge on Sweden, who pipped them to gold at 2017’s European Championships.
Winter Olympics Day 7 highlights
Women’s skeleton
Live from 11am on BBC1
“Britain’s chances here are really good,” says former skeleton gold medallist Amy Williams. “Lizzy Yarnold famously won gold four years ago, but the other Brit, Laura Deas, is currently ranked in the top ten in the world. You might even get better odds on Laura bringing home a medal; she’s recently been in better form and outperforming Lizzy. Germany’s Jacqueline Lölling is the world champion and always a fierce competitor, while Canada’s Elisabeth Vathje is also one to watch.”
Cross Country Skiing: Men’s 15km Freestyle
6am on BBC red button, replay on BBC1 from 10am
“Andrew Musgrave is Britain’s best hope in cross country,” says BBC expert Graham Bell, “and his best event is the 15km freestyle.
“There are two styles of cross country skiing: classic and freestyle. In classic, your skis face forward the whole time and run in pre-prepared grooves. Andrew, however, prefers freestyle: there are no grooves in the snow, and the technique is more like skating. You push your skis from side to side and attack the hills hard: it’s a lot more physically demanding.”
Freestyle Skiing: Women’s Aerials
11am on BBC red button
“Running off a huge ramp, aerial skiing sees competitors launch themselves up to six metres in the air and perform extraordinary twists and flips,” Bell says. “In summer they practise by using water ramps, riding down jumps and landing in water instead of snow — but even water can be a hard landing if it goes wrong. British aerial skier Lloyd Wallace knocked himself out while practising in Switzerland last summer, and had to be put into a coma. Luckily he’s fully recovered.”
Men’s Curling: Sweden v Great Britain
11.45am on BBC1
“Brushing the ice in front of the stone is called sweeping,” says former British track and field athelte Steve Cram. “It helps the stone to curl more and travel further. People might not realise that the ice isn’t smooth. They spray tiny droplets of water onto the surface before each game, creating icy beads: that’s what the stones slide on. Curling is a game of millimetres.”
Medal Events
Skeleton: Men’s Final
Alpine Skiing: Women’s Slalom
Alpine Skiing: Men’s Super G
Snowboarding: Women’s Snowboard cross finals
Cross Country Skiing: Men’s 15km Freestyle
Freestyle Skiing: Women’s Aerials
Speed Skating: Women’s 5,000m final
How to watch the Winter Olympics 2018 live on TV
Both the BBC and Eurosport will have live coverage of the Games, but as host city Pyeongchang is nine hours ahead of the UK, some events will take place overnight. See RadioTimes.com listings for details of replays and highlights. There will also be a round-up show every evening on BBC and BBC4.
If you don’t have Eurosport, you can access all of their content online: subscribe to Eurosport Player here, or alternatively head over to Amazon Channels to watch all 18 Eurosport streams. Watch here.
