When is the Smith vs Brahmer semi-final fight on TV and what channel is it on?

Callum Smith will go head to head with Jürgen Brähmer at the Arena Nürnberger Versicherung on Saturday 24th February 2018

This is the match to decide who faces the winner of the much-publicised World Boxing Super Series semi-final between George Groves and Chris Eubank Jr.

Advertisement

Liverpool-based Callum Smith, 27, is currently unbeaten in his 23 professional fights, having claimed 22 victories in Great Britain and 1 in the United States.

Former WBO light heavyweight champion Brähmer, 39, has fought 52 opponents since turning professional with 49 wins and 3 losses.

Both fighters won their quarter-finals on points, with Smith beating Sweden’s Erik Skoglund in Septemer, while Brähmer triumphing over American Rob Brant in October.

Are there still tickets available for the fight?

Tickets are on sale for the Smith v Brähmer Arena Nürnberger Versicherung fight – see availability here.

What TV channel is the Callum Smith vs Jürgen Brähmer fight on?

The fight will be shown on ITV Box Office, the channel’s pay-per-view service.

How can I watch and stream the World Boxing Super Series semi-final?

ITV holds the rights to the World Boxing Super Series and you can watch the action live through ITV Box office and TVPlayer – order the fight here.

Advertisement

Its advised by ITV Box Office to book the pay-per-view fight as early as possible to avoid delays.