What time is Requiem on TV?

Everything you need to know about BBC1’s new supernatural thriller

Friday nights just got a whole lot spookier. Here’s everything you need to know about Requiem – from plot details to who’s in the cast…

Advertisement

What time is it on TV?

Requiem continues on Friday 16th February at 9pm on BBC1. The whole series was made available as a box set on iPlayer after the first episode aired.

What’s it about?

In 1994, a toddler mysteriously vanished from a small Welsh village. In London more than two decades later, the mother of rising cello star Matilda Gray commits suicide, and nobody knows why.

Among her possessions, Matilda unearths evidence that links her mother to the Welsh girl’s disappearance all those years ago.

The six-part thriller, from the producers of The Missing, follows Matilda as she travels to Wales, determined to find the truth. On the way, she discovers terrifying secrets in the remote community and supernatural elements begin to take hold.

Who’s in the cast?

Lydia Wilson (About Time) plays the lead, and is joined by an ensemble cast including Joel Fry (W1A), Joanna Scanlan (No Offence) and Claire Rushbrook (Kiri). Meet the full cast here.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer?

Yes, here you go…