Viewers roll their eyes at THAT Silent Witness proposal

Fans were shocked to see two characters who barely know each other get engaged

Just a week after stoking fans hopes of a romance between Nikki and Jack, the writers of BBC’s Silent Witness have thrown a spanner in the works with a shock proposal in last night’s episode.

*Spoilers for Silent Witness series 21 to follow*

After Nikki’s new American love interest Matt Garcia (Michael Landes), who had been introduced and almost immediately kidnapped in Monday’s episode, had been returned safely, he proposed to her with a hairband. Nikki, though shocked by his forthrightness, appeared to accept.

A number of viewers then took to Twitter to share their disbelief at the rapidly accelerated storyline:

#SilentWitness Nikki: I love you so much Matt: its been like, 3 days Nikki: here's my tragic life story Matt: it's been 3 days, I have literally known the food in my fridge for longer than you — TurianSentinel (@Saboteur_Riley) January 23, 2018

Not being funny but she’s known him for about three days…and he was missing for one of those 🙄 #SilentWitness — Anneka Patel (@annekap87) January 23, 2018

What the hell Nikki?? You’ve known him 5 minutes! What a stupid storyline 🙄 Go find Jack #SilentWitness — Steph (@Stephiec23) January 23, 2018

#SilentWitness Jesus Christ Nikki you just met this guy!!!! He's not good enough!! Go find Harry or Jack but not this guy!!!! I just don't believe this at all!! — Eleanor (@unsnappedelphie) January 23, 2018

"The intelligence was flawed"… is she talking about CIA or the #SilentWitness scriptwriters? — PRW (@Prdubz) January 23, 2018

#SilentWitness Geez Nikki is acting like this guy is Harry or something. Ffs. — Eleanor (@unsnappedelphie) January 23, 2018

So, they’ve known each other for 2 days. Slept together once & dealt with a traumatic event. Perfect reason to get married. That’s going to end well 😆😂 #silentwitness — LouiseW (@Cogs39) January 23, 2018

As if Nikki's willing to do a long distance relationship with an absolute rando called Matt, but not with HARRY🙄 #SilentWitness — Eloise Turner (@EloiseT92523274) January 24, 2018

However, others were into it:

Proposes with a hair band on a second date. He’s a keeper! #SilentWitness — Kayt Pritchard (@KaytPritch) January 23, 2018

Hurrah !!.. Matt would be mad to let Nikki go !!. — Pete Hampson (@Pete__Hampson) January 24, 2018

Please don’t let that be the last we see of Matt Garcia. For our sakes and Nikki’s #SilentWitness @EmiliaFox @mclandes — KayAC (@45Kayac) January 24, 2018

I love Matt and Nikki #silentwitness — shenaz (@Shenaz1995) January 23, 2018

Loved this week’s #SilentWitness! Glad Nikki had some fun for once – can’t Matt just Skype into Congress?! Please?! ❤️ — Jackie Cuthbert (@Jack1eCuthbert) January 23, 2018

Nikki hasn’t been all that lucky in love in recent years, and things looked certain to go awry once again after her new beau was kidnapped in the first episode of this two-parter. So, this represents an uncharacteristically happy ending for her character, despite the fact that he has left for the US once again by the end of the episode. Let’s hope for her sake that her luck has finally changed.

Silent Witness airs Mondays and Tuesdays on BBC1 at 9pm.