Silent Witness divides viewers over care home abuse storyline

Some described the latest episode as the worst they had ever seen, while others were full of praise

Silent Witness has divided viewers over its latest storyline about care home abuse.

The plot in episode seven of the long-running BBC drama revolved around the suspicious deaths of a number of people living in care homes.

Disabled actress Liz Carr, who plays Clarissa on Silent Witness, spoke about how the storyline was “really personal” and said watching the episodes back made her cry.

“It’s a hard watch,” she added. “She goes through some difficult times and we see some great strength I think with Clarissa.”

But while some viewers praised the storyline and its portrayal:

I wish people saying this storyline is unrealistic were right but sadly mistreatment of adults with learning/physical disabilities and mental health problems is all too common. Sensitively written and painfully real. #SilentWitness — Anya (@Potter_Hobbit) January 29, 2018

#SilentWitness is a hard watch tonight, not sure I can get through tomorrow’s episode 😥 — Jade Truswell (@Jade_Truswell) January 29, 2018

Amazing @BBCOne highlighting the inexperience/difficulties the police have dealing with special needs #SilentWitness – my biggest fear as a special needs Mum 🙁 — mossmanm (@sarahjane160282) January 29, 2018

#SilentWitness For years Clarissa's disability has been incidental to her character. She's just a fantastic pathologist. Now it is more than incidental and thanks to @thelizcarr the realisation that it matters is just heartbreaking. Fantastic work from a fantastic actress. — David Pearce (@davidgpearce) January 29, 2018

Others weren’t as impressed, especially by the denouement of the storyline’s first part, which saw suspect Kevin (played by Toby Sams-Friedman) shot by the police:

As if they just shot the disabled person they were looking for. Once they knew it was him there is no way on earth that would have happened. Worst episode of #silentwitness I've ever seen. — Chris (@Mr_Biffa) January 29, 2018

I love #silentwitness but tonight's episode was badly written, uncomfortable and the end was just not believable. — Sarah Craig (@SazCraig83) January 29, 2018

Could #silentwitness be any more unrealistic? The story line tonight was appalling and did a complete disservice to the police and social workers in this country @BBC — Chris Wilson (@chris14wilson) January 29, 2018

#SilentWitness has seriously gone down hill. Totally unbelievable plot lines nowadays. Tonight’s episode just takes the biscuit. — Stewart Bowley (@stewartbowley) January 29, 2018

#SilentWitness absolutely shocking and incorrect portrayal of the care system. Big fan of this programme but not tonight. I think the writers have no experience of this sector whatsoever. — Steph Woodcraft Lowe (@steph_lowex) January 29, 2018

#SilentWitness I understand they're are some awful people but you guys did a complete and utter disservice to our police and care system in tonight's episode and I'm shocked the script even got the go ahead! — HarmonizingMixer (@boymixharmony) January 29, 2018

What did you think? Do you think Silent Witness’s care home abuse storyline work?

Silent Witness continues Tuesday 30th January at 9pm BBC1