Paul Hollywood gets a pie to the face in The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off trailer

The clip gives us our first glimpse of Alan Carr, Tim Minchin and Martin Kemp in the Bake Off tent

Channel 4 has released the first trailer for The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake off, which sees Bake Off veteran Paul Hollywood receiving a pie to the face from co-host Sandi Toksvig. It’s a cathartic moment, we have no doubt, for many former contestants.

The specials, which will see celebs such as Alan Carr, Teri Hatcher, Martin Kemp and many more tackling some baking challenges, is set to air later this month, and this 20-second teaser gives us our first glimpse of the stars in action.

Check the teaser out below.

The new Bake Off quartet of Noel Fielding, Prue Leith, Sandi and Paul will all return for the specials, which are set to air on Channel 4 in the coming weeks.

The line-up of celebritites also includes Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing, Countdown’s Nick Hewer, singer Ella Eyre and comedian Lee Mack. Check out the full list here.

The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off will air on Channel 4 later this year.

The Great British Bake Off

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

