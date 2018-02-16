Accessibility Links

Hunted is looking for its next batch of contestants – here’s how to apply

Fancy taking part in Channel 4's hide-and-seek game show?

Fancy yourself to be somewhat of a wriggly, elusive character? You could be a perfect fit for Channel 4’s reality show Hunted.

The show sees a group of contestants go on the run, pursued by professional trackers and investigators – and they’re currently looking for their next batch of wannabe fugitives. Of course, if nationwide fame isn’t a good enough incentive, then the £100,000 prize money might whet your whistle. That, and the pride that will come with actually evading capture.

To apply, all you need to do is click here, and send a short video (maximum three minutes) to the producers telling them who you are and why you want to go on the run.

The deadline is 12th March, so you’ve got just under a month to put together the perfect pitch.

Hunted series 4 is expected to air in late 2018

All about Hunted

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

