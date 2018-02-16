Hunted is looking for its next batch of contestants – here’s how to apply

Fancy yourself to be somewhat of a wriggly, elusive character? You could be a perfect fit for Channel 4’s reality show Hunted.

Advertisement

The show sees a group of contestants go on the run, pursued by professional trackers and investigators – and they’re currently looking for their next batch of wannabe fugitives. Of course, if nationwide fame isn’t a good enough incentive, then the £100,000 prize money might whet your whistle. That, and the pride that will come with actually evading capture.

Think you've got what it takes to beat me and my elite team of hunters? Prove it. Apply for the next series of #Hunted: https://t.co/LeevDo8S8C pic.twitter.com/hY9bwAE71K — Hunted HQ (@Hunted_HQ) February 11, 2018

To apply, all you need to do is click here, and send a short video (maximum three minutes) to the producers telling them who you are and why you want to go on the run.

The deadline is 12th March, so you’ve got just under a month to put together the perfect pitch.

Advertisement

Hunted series 4 is expected to air in late 2018