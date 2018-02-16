Get Out’s Bradley Whitford joins The Handmaid’s Tale season two

The former West Wing star will join up with Elisabeth Moss in Channel 4's dystopian drama

Bradley Whitford, star of recent awards contenders Get Out and The Post, is slated to join the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale season two in a recurring role.

According to Deadline, the former West Wing actor will play Commander Joseph Lawrence, the gruff and intimidating architect of Gilead’s economy, in Hulu’s Emmy award-winning dystopian drama.

He will join up with leads Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes and Yvonne Strahovski for the new run of episodes, which is set to focus on Offred’s fight to free her baby from the horrors of Gilead, a totalitarian state in which women are enslaved and used as vessels for childbirth. The series is based on a novel by Margaret Atwood of the same name.

Watch a trailer for season two below.

Whitford is a two-time Emmy award winner for his role as Martin Sheen’s deputy chief of staff Josh Lyman in prestige political drama The West Wing, which ran from 1999-2006.

The Handmaid’s Tale is set for a return to US streaming service Hulu on 25th April, and is expected to debut on Channel 4 in the UK later in the year