Who are the guest stars in Death in Paradise series 7? Meet the actors and their characters

The new series of Death in Paradise has a line-up of guest stars as glittering as the Caribbean Sea. Episode by episode, here’s who we will meet in each murder case – and where you’ve seen the actors before.

Episode seven

When a man is murdered in an apparent robbery gone wrong, a suspect steps forward with a confession – but DI Jack Mooney isn’t convinced he’s the right man.

Dwayne’s dad Nelson Myers – Ram John Holder

Who does he play? Dwayne Myers has a difficult relationship with his dad Nelson, who he tracked down in London when he was over there on a case in series six. Now Nelson has come to the Caribbean to mend the relationship, but so far he seems to be getting on everyone’s nerves by making himself at home.

Where have I seen him before?

Guyanese actor Ram John Holder is best known for playing Augustus “Porkpie” Grant in Channel 4 series Desmond’s, with two series of his own spin-off Porkpie. He’s also appeared as Wilson in Down to Earth, ‘Flying’ Freddie Mercer in The Story of Tracy Beaker and first showed up in Death in Paradise last year. Alongside his screen work, Holder is a musician and has recorded several albums.

Samuel Parker – Larrington Walker

Who does he play? Widower Samuel Parker is the elderly neighbour who reports a major row next door. When the police arrive, they find a body.

Where have I seen him before?

Larringon Walker has sadly passed away since filming his role in Death in Paradise. Over the course of his long career, he appeared in films Human Traffic and Second Coming, and popped up in TV series including The Bill, Taboo and Inspector Morse. He also spent time as a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Cordell Thomas – Osy Ikhile

Who does he play? When police arrive at the scene, JP chases down Cordell Thomas as he tries to escape. JP actually went to school with Cordell – but the two are far from friends.

Where have I seen him before?

Osy Ikhile recently appeared in break-out Black Mirror episode USS Callister and has played roles in film In the Heart of the Sea and TV series Childhood’s End. In 2015 he was named one of Screen International’s Stars of Tomorrow.

Marie Gayle – Rosalind Eleazar

Who does she play? The cleaner and housekeeper at Cordell’s block of flats.

Where have I seen her before?

Eleazer has a fairly broad TV CV, having appeared in Holby City, National Treasure, the Zadie Smith adaptation NW and Harlots. Most recently, she showed up as Christine Levison in BBC thriller Rellik.

Celeste Jones – Adjoa Andoh

Who does she play? Celeste is the victim’s sister who keeps the family business going, even though he owns it and fritters away money.

Where have I seen her before?

Adjoa Andoh is best known for playing nurse Colette Griffiths in Casualty. A familiar face of British television, she has also been seen as Martha’s mother Francine in Doctor Who, plus roles in Broadchurch and Line of Duty. She made her Hollywood debut in Invictus and has appeared in Noel Clarke’s films Adulthood and Brotherhood.

Charlie Blake – Ralph Brown

Who does he play? Local crook Charlie had his jewellery stolen, but never reported it to the police.

Where have I seen him before?

Ralph Brown played Danny the drug dealer in Withnail and I, with other significant roles in Alien 3, The Boat That Rocked, Wayne’s World 2 and Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. More recently, he’s appeared in TV series Legends and Agent Carter.