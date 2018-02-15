Winter Olympics 2018: Day 7 events, schedule and live TV coverage

Women’s skeleton

Live from 11am on BBC1

“Britain’s chances here are really good,” says former skeleton gold medallist Amy Williams. “Lizzy Yarnold famously won gold four years ago, but the other Brit, Laura Deas, is currently ranked in the top ten in the world. You might even get better odds on Laura bringing home a medal; she’s recently been in better form and outperforming Lizzy. Germany’s Jacqueline Lölling is the world champion and always a fierce competitor, while Canada’s Elisabeth Vathje is also one to watch.”

Cross Country Skiing: Men’s 15km Freestyle

6am on BBC red button, replay on BBC1 from 10am

“Andrew Musgrave is Britain’s best hope in cross country,” says BBC expert Graham Bell, “and his best event is the 15km freestyle.

“There are two styles of cross country skiing: classic and freestyle. In classic, your skis face forward the whole time and run in pre-prepared grooves. Andrew, however, prefers freestyle: there are no grooves in the snow, and the technique is more like skating. You push your skis from side to side and attack the hills hard: it’s a lot more physically demanding.”

Freestyle Skiing: Women’s Aerials