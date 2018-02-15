Accessibility Links

What time are The BRIT Awards 2018 on TV?

Everything you need to know about the largest night in the British music industry

From The Brit Awards The Brit Awards 2018 on ITV Pictured: Host Jack Whitehall.

What time are the Brit awards on TV?

The awards show, hosted at London’s O2, is on Wednesday 21st February 8pm – 10:20pm, ITV

Who’s hosting?

Comedian Jack Whitehall will be hosting the awards for the first time.

What acts will be performing?

The show will feature performances by some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Justin Timberlake, Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Stormzy and Rag’n’Bone Man.

What can we expect from the show?

In 2008 Best British Album winners Arctic Monkeys took to the Brit Awards stage in hunting outfits with a plastic duck to accept their award. It’s hard to imagine any of this year’s contenders following in their footsteps – save maybe for Liam Gallagher, who’s in the running for the British Male Solo Artist gong.

Dua Lipa, whose single New Rules made her queen of the airwaves in 2017, leads the pack with five nominations, while the ever-present Ed Sheeran is hot on her feels with four. Oh, and don’t forget Stormzy either. He’s everywhere these days, and has two nominations.

Review by Sarah Doran

From The Brit Awards The Brit Awards 2018 on ITV Pictured: Host Jack Whitehall.
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

