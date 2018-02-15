Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season 4 release date confirmed – but there’s a catch

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season 4 release date confirmed – but there’s a catch

Ellie Kemper returns as the cult escapee in the hit comedy

105745

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt fans, rejoice! Netflix has announced the release date for the fourth series of its hit comedy.

Advertisement

The Emmy-nominated series will land on the streaming service on 30th May – but not in full.

In May, the first six episodes will be released, with the second half of the series coming out later in 2018. How much later, we don’t yet know.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt stars Ellie Kemper as Kimmy, a woman who is adjusting to life in New York after she is rescued from a cult.

Advertisement

30 Rock duo Tina Fey and Robert Carlock write the series and stars Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane are returning to join Kimmy on her big city adventures.

Tags

All about 30 Rock

105745
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Friends (Getty, EH)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

(Netflix, BA)

Who are the guests on David Letterman’s Netflix chat show?

House of Cards, Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright

Netflix UK viewers are bingeing so hard that they’re watching 13-part dramas in 24 hours

cwevrevreer

The Handmaid’s Tale and Big Little Lies win big at the 2017 Emmys

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more