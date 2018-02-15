What’s the greatest Sherlock episode of all time?

We want you to decide which of the boys from Baker Street's adventures is the best

It’s been quite some time since Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock has graced our TV screens, and if Steven Moffat’s latest comments are anything to go by we’re facing a very uncertain future when it comes to the series.

With that in mind, we’ve decided to take a trip down memory lane and celebrate the best of Sherlock to date – but we need your help.

We want YOU, the fans, to tell us which episode is your all-time favourite – and all you have to do is vote.

From series one there’s A Study in Pink (which introduces us to the dynamic duo), The Blind Banker (which sees the pair using a cypher to solve a murder mystery) and The Great Game (the episode in which Andrew Scott’s Jim Moriarty finally reveals himself).

Series two features A Scandal in Belgravia (enter Irene Adler), followed by The Hounds of Baskerville (in which a hallucinogenic gas makes dogs look like demons) and the infamous Reichenbach Fall (y’know, that episode where Sherlock plummets from a building after Moriarty threatens to kill John, Mrs Hudson and Lestrade).

Perhaps your favourite episode is one from series three, though?

The Empty Hearse sees Sherlock return – very much alive – to discover that John has moved on with girlfriend Mary, and in The Sign of Three he prevents a murder on the pair’s wedding day. In His Last Vow our hero is actually shot by his best friend’s new wife, and makes short work of new enemy Charles Augustus Magnussen before being shipped off on an aeroplane while Moriarty taunts London from beyond the grave.

Special one-off episode The Abominable Bride sees the boys from 221B Baker Street travelling through time (let’s just say Sherlock took a, errr, ‘trip’) to solve the mystery of a murderous Victorian bride and establish that Moriarty was in fact dead. However, the sleuth deduced that the villain was still “back” in some form, setting the stage for series four.

There’s heartbreak from Mary and John in series four opener The Six Thatchers, which sees a figure from the past come back to haunt the new mum. John and Sherlock’s separation continues as the sleuth takes on the incredibly nasty Culverton Smith in The Lying Detective, but when youngest Holmes sibling Eurus threatens everything they know and love in The Final Problem, the pair must work together to save the day one last time.

Your choice will decide the definitive ranking of Sherlock episodes, so what are you waiting for? Get voting!