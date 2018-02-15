Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Ant and Dec reveal Saturday Night Takeaway 2018 launch date via cheeky group chat

Ant and Dec reveal Saturday Night Takeaway 2018 launch date via cheeky group chat

And Stephen Mulhern wants his own ITV spin-off

Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV Pictures, JG)

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is coming back very, very soon.

Advertisement

The return date was confirmed on Facebook, alongside the news that both Stephen Mulhurn and Scarlett Moffatt are also returning to the series.

A silly video supposedly showing Ant, Dec, Scarlett and Stephen’s group chat revealed that the Saturday night entertainment show is back on Saturday 24th February on ITV.

We’re BACK!! Not sure how this cheeky convo leaked though you guys?! Stephen Mulhern Scarlett Moffatt..

Posted by Ant and Dec on Wednesday, February 14, 2018

In the chat, Stephen Mulhern claims he wants his own standalone series of In For A Penny – his pop up game show on Saturday Night Takeaway. The Britain’s Got More Talent host even says he’s bought a jacket in preparation.

Dec tells him to “forget it” and Ant asks if he’s kept the receipt. Charming!

Meanwhile they also confirmed the artist performing on episode one will be Kylie Minogue:

…and the first guest announcer will be new Voice UK coach Olly Murs!

👀🎉

Posted by Ant and Dec on Wednesday, February 14, 2018

Advertisement

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway starts Saturday 24th February on ITV.

Tags

All about Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV Pictures, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

90998

Quiz Are you Ant or Dec?

132094.ba9a119c-0ea7-4c24-80f6-bd6c7f781469

Stephen Mulhern cringes on Saturday Night Takeaway as public can't name ANY of his shows

131608.7224a1e8-4370-4704-91d6-cdf5b01d13b4

Robbie Williams blacklists Gary Barlow from party in hilarious prank on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

imagenotavailable1

Ant and Dec: Why do we love them so much?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more