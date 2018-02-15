Red Dwarf stars and fans celebrate 30 years since the show first aired

After 12 series of wonderfully weird sci-fi comedy, Red Dwarf fans are celebrating the show’s 30th anniversary.

The adventures of Lister, Rimmer, Kryten and Cat began on this day (15th February) in 1988, and fans and stars have been marking 30 years of the cult sitcom on Twitter.

From a round-up of smegs over the years to photos of the original series and fan-made trailers, it’s all there…

30 years ago Red Dwarf aired for the very first time.

So, to celebrate, here's a 'smeg' for every year. #RedDwarf30 Oh and join us at 9pm on Dave for some birthday episodes! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/hOohIop4IR — Dave (@davechannel) February 15, 2018

Red Dwarf theme tune creator Howard Goodall got in on the act…

To celebrate #RedDwarf30 I have selflessly travelled to a tropical time zone for no other reason than to act out a memorable part of the lyrics from the title song. Composerly greetings & fun fun fun in the sun sun sun to all @RedDwarfHQ and beyond 🏖️ pic.twitter.com/A096LHrSnI — Howard Goodall (@Howard_Goodall) February 14, 2018

And star Danny John-Jules was also celebrating.

Today is the 30th Anniversary of #RedDwarf. I met up with bike lover, Ed Bye and got a call from Craig Charles!!!!!😳 I need ideas of what fans would like to know or see today. #RedDwarf30ThAnniversary pic.twitter.com/gV13Q5q4Jv — Danny John-Jules🇩🇲 (@DannyJohnJules) February 15, 2018

Red Dwarf first aired on BBC2 thirty years ago today! #RedDwarf30 pic.twitter.com/Sx4h8xKwQt — Last Exit To Nowhere (@LASTEXITshirts) February 15, 2018

Red Dwarf – the Story So Far…https://t.co/CcMkyC2GwM — Sean McDonnell (@srmcd1) February 14, 2018

I took part in a smegging awesome cake collaboration #cakesfromthedwarf Happy Bday! pic.twitter.com/1IYaJxZRYj — Leeanne Cooper (@leeanne_cooper) February 15, 2018

Happy 30th to one of my all-time favourite comedies, Red Dwarf! pic.twitter.com/rWxEyrgwMr — Andy Fanton (@YourPalFanton) February 15, 2018

Stars Craig Charles, Chris Barrie, Robert Llewellyn and Danny John-Jules all reunited for Red Dwarf’s 12th reincarnation last year, and they’re showing no signs of slowing down after three decades, with a thirteenth series already in the works.