Here’s what happens after The Voice UK’s Blind Auditions

The Battles, Knockouts and live shows are still to come for the singers who have made it through the first stage of the competition

The Voice UK’s Blind Auditions are nearly over for another year.

Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson, will.i.am and Olly Murs have each nearly finished selecting the 10 acts they want on their teams, and at the end of the Blinds we will have a total of 40 performers who have made it through the nerve-racking first stage of the competition.

But what happens next? And when do The Voice UK’s live shows start? Here’s everything you need to know:

What is the Battle Round on The Voice UK?

This is the next stage that immediately follows the Blind Auditions. Each coach mentors their acts and pairs them up, so their 10 singers are put into five duos.

Then, these pairs have to perform the same song on stage together. Here’s last year’s eventual winner Mo Adeniran going head-to-head with Diamond in the Battles:

After the Battle Round, each coach will have five of their acts still remaining. But there’s a twist…

What is a Steal on The Voice UK?

When the coaches decide which of their acts has won the Battle Round, their eliminated contestant still has one final lifeline.

The coaches get one ‘Steal’ each, meaning that they can scoop up a singer who’s been rejected by another coach. But with only one to use, they have to select their act carefully.

Who are the special guest mentors on The Voice UK?

Assisting the coaches in mentoring their singers in the week leading up to the Knockouts are some very special celebrity guest mentors.

Tom Jones will be joined by Kylie Minogue:

While Olly Murs will be assisted by Craig David:

And will.i.am’s Black Eyed Peas bandmates apl.de.ap and Taboo will be joining him:

Jennifer Hudson’s guest mentor has yet to be announced.

What is the Knockout stage on The Voice UK?

The penultimate round before the live finals is the Knockouts. This is where the six singers from each coach’s team have to perform again for survival, with the number of singers being halved.

Only three from each team will be successful and make it through to the live shows, meaning that we’ll be left with a total of 12 finalists.

When are The Voice UK’s live shows?

The live finals of The Voice UK will begin after all of the coaches have whittled down their teams.

Judging by previous years, the live shows will begin in mid-March, but as yet nothing has been confirmed for this series.

The Voice UK continues on Saturday 17th February at 8pm on ITV.