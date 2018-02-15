Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor to feature in new series of Doctor Who comics made by all-female creative team

BBC Worldwide and Titan Comics have announced that the Thirteenth Doctor will star in a new series of comics to tie in with the BBC series

The BBC is set to debut a new Doctor Who comic series featuring Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor and made by an all-female creative team.

The new ongoing comic book series from BBC Worldwide and Titan Comics will be written by critically-acclaimed author Jody Houser, who has previously worked on tie-in comics for Star Wars: Rogue One and Orphan Black as well as Spider-Man and Supergirl stories.

Meanwhile, art will come from fan-favourite artist Rachael Stott, known for her work on comics depicting Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor and who has already began sharing the struggles of starting on a new Time Lord. Enrica Angolini completes the team as colourist.

'Do you need reference pics?'

'*scoffs* I've been drawing Doctor Who for *years*, I'm pretty sure by now I know what she looks like. What do I look like, an amateur??' pic.twitter.com/GBbevDWgXB — Rachael Stott (@RachaelAtWork) February 14, 2018

The new series will debut this autumn, presumably around the same time as the main series, and will almost certainly also feature new cast members Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole’s characters Graham, Yasmin and Ryan.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn