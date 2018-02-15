Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor to feature in new series of Doctor Who comics made by all-female creative team

Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor to feature in new series of Doctor Who comics made by all-female creative team

BBC Worldwide and Titan Comics have announced that the Thirteenth Doctor will star in a new series of comics to tie in with the BBC series

(BBC/Instagram, JG)

The BBC is set to debut a new Doctor Who comic series featuring Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor and made by an all-female creative team.

Advertisement

The new ongoing comic book series from BBC Worldwide and Titan Comics will be written by critically-acclaimed author Jody Houser, who has previously worked on tie-in comics for Star Wars: Rogue One and Orphan Black as well as Spider-Man and Supergirl stories.

Meanwhile, art will come from fan-favourite artist Rachael Stott, known for her work on comics depicting Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor and who has already began sharing the struggles of starting on a new Time Lord. Enrica Angolini completes the team as colourist.

The new series will debut this autumn, presumably around the same time as the main series, and will almost certainly also feature new cast members Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole’s characters Graham, Yasmin and Ryan.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn

Tags

All about Doctor Who

(BBC/Instagram, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)

Jodie Whittaker has been meeting loads of Doctor Who fans and making their day

Keira Knightley Matt Smith

Keira Knightley and Matt Smith to star in new movie thriller Official Secrets

BBC, Getty, TL

Could Doctor Who cross paths with civil rights campaigner Rosa Parks in series 11?

Jodie Whittaker, Matt Smith and Billie Piper

Here’s why everyone was talking about Jodie Whittaker, Matt Smith and Billie Piper this week

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more