Who is new Luther star Wunmi Mosaku?

The Bafta-winning actress made her name in Damilola, Our Loved Boy, and is also part of the cast of Channel 4 drama Kiri

Luther has a new sidekick: actor Wunmi Mosaku is joining the cast of the BBC1 crime drama for series five.

Advertisement

The star has had an impressive career, winning a Best Supporting Actress Bafta in 2017 for her role in the BBC’s Damilola, Our Loved Boy.

Find out more about her performances to date below.

Who is Wunmi Mosaku?

31-year-old British Nigerian actress Wunmi Mosaku graduated from drama school Rada in 2007.

Her first major role came in 2009 BBC2 drama Moses Jones alongside Shaun Parkes.

Then, in 2010, she led the cast of Channel 4 TV movie I Am Slave, and was named one of the Seven Fresh Faces of the Toronto International Film Festival for her role as a girl kidnapped in Sudan and sold into slavery.

Roles in TV dramas including BBC1’s Capital and BBC2’s Dancing on the Edge followed, along with an appearance in Netflix Black Mirror episode Playtest.

But it was her 2017 role in one-off BBC drama Damilola, Our Loved Boy that really established Mosaku as a star to be reckoned with.

She played Gloria Taylor, the mother of Damilola, the ten-year-old boy stabbed to death on a London estate in 2000. The drama tells the story of the Taylor parents’ fight for justice for their son.

The role won her best supporting actress at the 2017 Bafta TV Awards, becoming only the second black woman to win a Bafta in the awards’ 62-year history.

“The scary thing is that I sometimes think, ‘Oh, I’ve won a Bafta. This could be the top of the precipice,’” she told the Telegraph afterwards – but it doesn’t seem that way.

Iv just discovered all these hidden msgs of love&congrats!Thankyou for your overwhelming support #DamilolaOurLovedBoy @BAFTA #imaluddite ❤️ — Wunmi Mosaku (@wunmo) May 16, 2017

She followed that performance up with a leading role in ITV crime thriller Fearless, appeared in Channel 4 and Netflix comedy The End of the F***ing World, and kicked off 2018 with another police role in Channel 4 drama Kiri, written by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne.

Now she’s set to star opposite Idris Elba in BBC1 police drama Luther – and, yes, that means another police role for Mosaku.

“What is it about me and police officers?” she asked the Guardian in an interview. “It’s funny because I’m not that serious in real life.”

Advertisement

Don’t worry: if all the cop stuff gets a little tiring, there’s always CBeebies. Mosaku has joined the likes of Tom Hardy, David Tennant and Chris Evans as one of CBeebies’ Bedtime Story readers. Check out her tale below…