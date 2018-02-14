The women of Parks and Recreation reunited for Galentine’s Day

It's only the best day of the year

“What’s Galentine’s Day? Oh, it’s only the best day of the year.”

Those are the wise words of Leslie Knope. And now actress and comedian Amy Poehler has followed in the footsteps of her kind-hearted character, gathering her Parks and Recreation co-stars around her to celebrate on 13th February.

Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza and Kathryn Hahn joined Poehler in this celebration of the power of female friendship.

amy poehler, rashida jones, aubrey plaza, and kathryn hahn really had a parks and rec reunion on galentine’s day i feel so alive pic.twitter.com/K9pcWxYKhJ — ellie (@eleanorbate) February 13, 2018

Eight years after Parks and Rec invented Galentine’s Day in an episode of the second season and inspired a generation of young women to celebrate their female friends, Rashida Jones (Ann Perkins) wrote on Instagram: Galentine’s Day! Forever and ever.”

Aubrey Plaza added: “happy happy galentine’s day. these women keep me alive.”

Roses are red

Violets are blue

We celebrate our gal pals

And so should you