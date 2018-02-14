Meet the cast of Britannia

Britannia is an epic new drama from James Bond screenwriter Jez Butterworth. Set in 43AD, it follows the Roman army who, after Julius Caeser’s earlier failure to conquer Britain, return to crush its Celtic heart once and for all. When they arrive, they find a land ruled over by Celtic warrior kings and queens.

David Morrissey leads the Roman army and Zoë Wanamaker plays a Celtic queen. They’re joined by a starry ensemble cast including Mackenzie Crook, Kelly Reilly, Ian McDiarmid and Julian Rhind-Tutt.

Meet them all below…

David Morrissey as Aulus Plautius

General Aulus has been charged by Emperor Claudius to lead the Romans and conquer Britannia. He is the deadly combination of fearless, ruthless, perceptive, and shrewd .

Where do I recognise David Morrissey from?

Morrissey played the devastated father in the last series of The Missing, and is also known for appearing as the Governor in The Walking Dead. His other credits include playing corrupt MP Stephen Collins in State of Play, Gordon Brown in The Deal and bent cop Maurice Jobson in the Red Riding trilogy.

Kelly Reilly as Kerra

Daughter of King Pellenor, Kerra is a skilled warrior in the Cantii tribe. Her forthright character has only increased the bad tensions between the Cantii and Regni tribes and, because of this, her father practically keeps her prisoner in her home.

Where do I recognise Kelly Reilly from?

Reilly played Jordan Semyon in the second series of True Detective, and has also been a series regular in the US series Black Box. You might have also seen her in UK crime drama Above Suspicion a few years ago as a detective inspector. Reilly’s movie credits include a leading role in Flight opposite Denzel Washington and she played Mary Watson in Sherlock Holmes films.

Mackenzie Crook as Veran

Veran is an extremely mysterious character. It is claimed he is 10,000 years old and was the second man to ever set foot on planet earth. His word is practically law because the tribes believe that he speaks for the gods – this gives him and his Druids immense power.

Where do I recognise Mackenzie Crook from?

Well, he’s pretty unrecognisable here in his Druid make-up, but Crook is most famous for playing the legendary, lanky Gareth Keenan in The Office. More recently, he’s starred in Pirates of the Caribbean, Detectorists, Ordinary Lies, Almost Human and Game of Thrones. Crook is also set to voice Hawkbit in the forthcoming Watership Down series.