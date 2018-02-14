Meet the acts competing in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018

Introducing the musical sensations hoping to claim victory for their nations at the Eurovision Grand Final in Lisbon, Portugal, in May...

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Lisbon, Portugal on May 12th, with 43 countries competing to win the trophy.

But which nations will be vying for the top spot? And who will sing on their behalf?

See the full list of confirmed countries and competitors – as they’ve revealed – right here!

Who is the United Kingdom’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

The United Kingdom’s entry is singer SuRie who won the You Decide event on Wednesday 7th February. She will sing in English and her song is called Storm.

Who is Albania’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Albania is sending singer Eugent Bushpepa to Eurovision. He will sing in Albanian and his song is called Mall.

Who is Armenia’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Armenia’s Eurovision entry has yet to be revealed.

Who is Australia’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Australia will send singer Jessica Mauboy, who previously served as the interval act during the semi-finals of the competition back in 2014. Her song has yet to be revealed.

Who is Austria’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Austria’s Eurovision entry is singer Cesar Sampson. His song is called Nobody But You.

Who is Azerbaijan’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Azerbaijan’s Eurovision entry is singer Aisel. Her song has yet to be decided.

Who is Belarus’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Belarus’s Eurovision entry is yet to be revealed.

Who is Belgium’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Belgium’s Eurovision entry is singer Sennek. Her song has yet to be revealed.

Who is Bulgaria’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Bulgaria’s Eurovision entry has yet to be revealed.

Who is Croatia’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Croatia’s Eurovision entry has yet to be revealed.

Who is Cyprus’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Cyprus’s Eurovision entry is singer Eleni Foureira. Her song is called Fuego.

Who is the Czech Republic’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

The Czech Republic’s Eurovision entry is Mikolas Josef. His song is called Lie to Me.

Who is Denmark’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Denmark’s Eurovision entry is singer Rasmussen. His song is called Higher Ground.

Who is Estonia’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Estonia’s Eurovision entry has yet to be revealed.

Who is Finland’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Finland’s Eurovision entry is singer (and former X Factor UK finalist) Saara Alto. Her song has yet to be revealed.

Who is France’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

France’s Eurovision entry is singing duo Madame Monsieur. Their song is called Mercy.

Who is Georgia’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Georgia’s Eurovision entry is jazz group Iriao. Their song has yet to be revealed.

Who is Germany’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Germany’s Eurovision entry has yet to be revealed.

Who is Greece’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Greece’s Eurovision entry has yet to be revealed.

Who is Hungary’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Hungary’s Eurovision entry has yet to be revealed.

Who is Iceland’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Iceland’s Eurovision entry has yet to be revealed.

Who is Ireland’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Ireland’s Eurovision entry is former Britain’s Got Talent finalist Ryan O’Shaughnessy. His song is a ballad called Together.

Who is Italy’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Italy’s Eurovision entry is singing duo Ermal Meta and Fabrizio Moro. Their song is called ‘Non mi avete fatto niente’ which, roughly translated, means ‘you did not do anything to me’.

Who is Israel’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Israel’s Eurovision entry is singer Netta Barzilai. Her song for the contest is yet to be revealed.

Who is Latvia’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Latvia’s Eurovision entry has yet to be revealed.

Who is Lithuania’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Lithuania’s Eurovision entry has yet to be revealed.

Who is Macedonia’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Macedonia’s Eurovision entry has yet to be revealed.

Who is Malta’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Malta’s Eurovision entry is singer Christabelle. Her song is called Taboo.

Who is Moldova’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Moldova’s Eurovision entry has yet to be revealed.

Who is Montenegro’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Montenegro’s Eurovision entry has yet to be revealed.

Who is The Netherlands’ Eurovision 2018 entry?

Holland’s entry is singer Waylon, who previously represented his country and finished in second place in 2014 as part of The Common Linnets. His song has yet to be revealed.

Who is Norway’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Norway’s Eurovision entry has yet to be revealed.

Who is Poland’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Poland’s Eurovision entry has yet to be revealed.

Who is Portugal’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Portugal’s Eurovision entry has yet to be revealed.

Who is Romania’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Romania’s Eurovision entry has yet to be revealed.

Who is Russia’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Russia’s Eurovision entry is Yulia Samoylova, who was controversially banned from competing in Ukraine in 2017. Her song has yet to be chosen.

Who is San Marino’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

San Marino’s Eurovision entry has yet to be revealed.

Who is Serbia’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Serbia’s Eurovision entry has yet to be revealed.

Who is Slovenia’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Slovenia’s Eurovision entry has yet to be revealed.

Who is Spain’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Spain’s Eurovision entry is double act – and real-life boyfriend and girlfriend – Alfred and Amaia. Their song is called Tu Cancion (Your Song).

Who is Sweden’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Sweden’s Eurovision entry has yet to be revealed.

Who is Switzerland’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Switzerland’s Eurovision entry is brother and sister double act Zibbz. Their song is called Stones.

Who is Ukraine’s Eurovision 2018 entry?

Ukraine’s Eurovision entry has yet to be revealed.