Mary Beard to host new “live and late” series of BBC2 arts show Front Row

Beard will front a revamped version of the BBC2 arts series following the departure of Giles Coren last year

TV historian Mary Beard is to present a revamped, late-night version of BBC2 arts show Front Row, starting in the spring.

The BBC says the series “is continuing to evolve” after its move to TV from Radio 4 in the autumn, followed by the departure of co-host Giles Coren, who admitted in an interview with Radio Times that he had “not been to the theatre much in the past six or seven years” and found the experience stressful.

The series moves from a 7:30pm slot on Saturdays to 11pm on Friday nights and promises Beard will lead “vibrant and challenging discussion of the big ideas behind the week’s artistic developments”, alongside critical reviews and interviews.

“I am really excited about this – live and late on a Friday!” said Beard. “I think I can promise that it will be edgy, from the heart and from the head!”