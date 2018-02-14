Accessibility Links

Marcella makes a gruesome discovery in first clip from series 2

Marcella makes a gruesome discovery in first clip from series 2

Years after his disappearance, the body of a small boy comes to light

Anna Friel, Marcella (ITV, EH)

The first clip from Marcella series two hints at a chilling storyline – as the detective surveys the gruesome remains of a long-dead school child and announces, with a look of horror: “I know who that is.”

Detective Sergeant Marcella Blackland returns to ITV for another eight-part series which will apparently “lead the audiences on a complex and emotional journey and keep them guessing until the very end”.

This story begins with the discovery of a body inside a wall, now little more than a skeleton in a school blazer surrounded by soft toys, covered in tarpaulin and weighed down by bricks.

The dead child, Marcella quickly realises, is Leo Priestley: a friend of her son who was abducted a few years ago. The case was never solved.

Written by The Bridge screenwriter Han Rosenfeldt and set in modern-day London, the story will start to unfold as Marcella gets on the case alongside her newly-promoted DCI, Tim Williamson (Jamie Bamber) and a newcomer DC Leanne Hunter (Sophie Brown).

Marcella series two begins on Monday February 19th at 9pm on ITV

All about Marcella

Anna Friel, Marcella (ITV, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

