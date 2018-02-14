Marcella makes a gruesome discovery in first clip from series 2

Years after his disappearance, the body of a small boy comes to light

The first clip from Marcella series two hints at a chilling storyline – as the detective surveys the gruesome remains of a long-dead school child and announces, with a look of horror: “I know who that is.”

Advertisement

Detective Sergeant Marcella Blackland returns to ITV for another eight-part series which will apparently “lead the audiences on a complex and emotional journey and keep them guessing until the very end”.

This story begins with the discovery of a body inside a wall, now little more than a skeleton in a school blazer surrounded by soft toys, covered in tarpaulin and weighed down by bricks.

The dead child, Marcella quickly realises, is Leo Priestley: a friend of her son who was abducted a few years ago. The case was never solved.

Written by The Bridge screenwriter Han Rosenfeldt and set in modern-day London, the story will start to unfold as Marcella gets on the case alongside her newly-promoted DCI, Tim Williamson (Jamie Bamber) and a newcomer DC Leanne Hunter (Sophie Brown).

Advertisement

Marcella series two begins on Monday February 19th at 9pm on ITV