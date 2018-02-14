Accessibility Links

Jodie Whittaker has been meeting loads of Doctor Who fans and making their day

The Doctor and her three companions have been hard at work filming with the Tardis in Sheffield – but Whittaker made time to pose for photos with fans

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)

“I am so blessed. This is the most amazing thing to ever happen to me,” wrote one Doctor Who fan after getting her chance to meet Jodie Whittaker.

The Thirteenth Doctor and her companions have been filming scenes for the new series in front of Park Hill Flats in Manchester and – bundled up in a green puffer jacket – the actress found the time to pose with her local admirers.

Whittaker seemed delighted by the Doctor Who fans who came along to see the new Tardis prop and have a peek at the scenes being filmed.

And while there were PLENTY of adults keen to meet the Doctor, Whittaker also made sure to say hello to younger fans.

In fact, Whittaker has met so many fans that Twitter has been flooded with happy selfies. Her facial muscles must be cramped from all that grinning…

