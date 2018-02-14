Jodie Whittaker has been meeting loads of Doctor Who fans and making their day

The Doctor and her three companions have been hard at work filming with the Tardis in Sheffield – but Whittaker made time to pose for photos with fans

“I am so blessed. This is the most amazing thing to ever happen to me,” wrote one Doctor Who fan after getting her chance to meet Jodie Whittaker.

The Thirteenth Doctor and her companions have been filming scenes for the new series in front of Park Hill Flats in Manchester and – bundled up in a green puffer jacket – the actress found the time to pose with her local admirers.

Whittaker seemed delighted by the Doctor Who fans who came along to see the new Tardis prop and have a peek at the scenes being filmed.

Today was awesome! Caught the @bbcdoctorwho filming in Sheffield – Jodie Whittaker and Bradley Walsh on set. And got a selfie with The Doctor herself! #sheffield #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/byjmrtn2d6 — Laura Burden (@lburdenmedia) February 13, 2018

OMG 😭😭😭😭😭I AM SO HAPPY!!!! #doctorwho Jodie Whittaker is the loveliest person ever. I am so blessed. This is the most amazing thing to ever happen to me. You don’t even realise how much I love doctor who! 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/K4mo9NWkjH — they call me Zo.🏳️‍🌈 (@_MoonChild7_) February 13, 2018

Can’t believe I got to meet Jodie Whittaker at filming for @bbcdoctorwho today!!! 😍 pic.twitter.com/tUrdNiNjnS — Matthew Green 🌹 (@mathricsol) February 13, 2018

MEETING JODIE WHITTAKER FILMING DOCTOR WHO WAS JUST 😍😁😍 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/yv48wHMEjr — Josh Turner (@joshadanturner) February 13, 2018

And while there were PLENTY of adults keen to meet the Doctor, Whittaker also made sure to say hello to younger fans.

There were a lot of kids wanting hugs and photos. She was great with all of them 💕 pic.twitter.com/YW7M9PVvh1 — Lilith (@lilithfatale) February 13, 2018

Thank you so much Jodie Whittaker aka The Doctor for stepping out of her TARDIS for an amazing moment to speak to 2 of my kids. My daughter is so pleased she can dress up as the doctor & even had her hair cut the same as Jodie’s. Cannot wait for the new series ❤️ @bbcdoctorwho pic.twitter.com/YytSIdjuTY — Jennifer Bulcock (@Jenbul13) February 13, 2018

In fact, Whittaker has met so many fans that Twitter has been flooded with happy selfies. Her facial muscles must be cramped from all that grinning…