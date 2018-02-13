Who left Survival of the Fittest? Full list of eliminated contestants

Find out which Survival of the Fittest contestants have left The Lodge – and who’s still in the running to win “the ultimate battle of the sexes”…

Who has left The Lodge?

Tia Latham

Tia left on day two of Survival of the Fittest after the girls lost the team challenge on Sunday night’s episode and a public vote saw her get the lowest number of votes. Here’s what she had to say:

We saw you enter with Warren holding hands – did you fancy any of the Boys or were you all about staying loyal to the Girls?

100 per cent I was always staying loyal to the Girls. I did take a bit of a liking to Warren. I thought he dropped a few hints to me and little compliments. There was definitely something there. Maybe if I’d been in there a bit longer, something might have blossomed but obviously I would have tried to stay focussed on being loyal to the Girls team.

Do you think any of the Girls might be tempted by the enemy?

We thought Georgie fancied Ryan and vice versa but when we asked Georgie, she said no. He was a little puppy dog sometimes. If she was frying her eggs, he’d be there. If she was on the lounger, he’d be there. I guess everyone looks for their opposite to chat with.

Now you’ve been in The Lodge, who do you think will win the show – Girls or Boys?

The girls, 100 per cent. I hope Jenny is on the winning team and I believe she will win. She is a fighter, like I’m a fighter, and we will fight until the end. I’m rooting for Jenny 100 per cent.

Dani Mas Dyer – withdrew

Dani Dyer’s already left Survival of the Fittest with an injury

An ITV spokesman said: “Dani injured her shoulder during the recording of a challenge. She was attended to by on site medics and taken to hospital as a precautionary measure. As Survival Of The Fittest involves physical challenges which she wouldn’t be able to take part in, Dani isn’t in a position to be able to return to The Lodge and will therefore leave the show.”

After having to leave the show, Dani said: “For medical reasons, I can’t take part in any of the challenges because I am no use in a sling. I will just be sitting around and not be able to compete and I’m not meant to move [my arm] for a week so it wouldn’t be fair and there is just no point. I’ll just be an extra spare part if I carry on like this.

“I haven’t stopped training since Christmas. I’ve been dieting. I did Tough Mudder last year and I didn’t even hurt myself then. I’ve been constantly training up until now and now I’ve gone and dislocated my shoulder. It is what it is I suppose.

“My experience in the lead up to going into The Lodge was just amazing, I can’t put it into words how amazing it was so I am absolutely gutted that I can’t do any of the challenges. If I could go back and not dislocate my shoulder, I would definitely change it. I hope this isn’t the last you’ve seen of me.”

Who’s still in Survival of the Fittest?

Guys

James Middleton

Callum Pardoe

Ryan Cleary

Warren Phillips

Tristan Jones

David Lundy

Girls

Mettisse Campbell

Georgia Cole

Lottie James

Georgie Clarke

Mariam Musa

Jenny West

Survival of the Fittest is on nightly at 9pm on ITV2