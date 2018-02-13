Everything you need to know about the new show from the man behind Lean in 15

What times is Joe Wicks: The Body Coach on TV?

The two-part series starts 8pm Tuesday 13th February on C4

Who is Joe Wicks?

An online health and fitness guru who’s stormed the internet with his ‘Lean in 15’ workout and meal plans.

What can I expect from the episode?

Bam! The indefatigable, wildly popular lifestyle guru returns with more food and exercise tips, setting four members of the public a 90-day body transformation challenge. The guinea pigs range from a bridesmaid-to-be whose bingo wings must go, to the more serious case of a woman who worries that diabetes will shorten her life – in a classic slimming-TV scene, chocolate biscuits spill shamefully from her kitchen drawer.

In between hugging everyone and doing High Intensity Interval Training workouts, Wicks bellows instructions for quick recipes full of fruit, pulses and veg. He’s exhausting (“Smash it!”), but he does make burpees and broccoli look more accessible.

Review by Jack Seale