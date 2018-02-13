What time is Trauma on TV?

Everything you need to know about Mike Bartlett's new drama starring Carey Mulligan, John Simm and Billie Piper

Trauma is a new three-part psychological thriller from the writer of Doctor Foster, Mike Bartlett. Here’s everything you need to know: from when to watch it, what it’s about and who’s in the cast…

What time is it on TV?

Trauma will air across three consecutive nights on Monday 12th February, Tuesday 13th February and Wednesday 14th February at 9pm on ITV.

What is it about?

Mike Bartlett’s drama centres on the lives of two fathers, Dan and Jon, whose worlds collide when Dan’s teenage son Alex is stabbed.

Alex tragically dies in the trauma department while surgeon Jon tries to save his life. Dan’s grief and resentment leads to a disturbing chain of events.

Who’s in the cast?

John Simm and Adrian Lester lead the cast as Dan and Jon. Meet the full ensemble here.

Trauma is one of two John Simm dramas airing on Monday 12th February – Collateral, in which he stars with Carey Mulligan and Billie Piper airs on BBC1 at 9pm.