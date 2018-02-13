Everything you need to know about the return of the detective drama set on the Scottish archipelago

What time is Shetland on TV?

The fourth series of the detective drama returns 9pm tonight, BBC1

Advertisement

What can I expect from the next episode?

The grey water, the howling wind, the wheeling, screaming seagulls and that little, hunched grey house by the sea…we’re back in Shetland, with the achingly decent cop Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez.

“You can trust me if you’re telling the truth. If it’s not, you’ll wish you’ve never set eyes on me!” Now that’s fighting talk from Jimmy (Douglas Henshall) after a man jailed in 1993 for the murder of a woman islander is freed on appeal.

The ex-prisoner, Tommy Malone, who insists he is innocent, makes the possibly unwise decision to return to the home where he once lived with his now-dead mother. Inevitably, there’s another murder: another young woman, killed in the same way and found in almost identical circumstances. It’s not looking good for Malone.

Still, there’s some good news. The splendid Detective Sergeant “Tosh” McIntosh (Alison O’Donnell), after her hideous experience in the last series, is still on Shetland, and still at work.

Who’s in the cast?

Here’s characters and actors to look out for…

DI Jimmy Perez Douglas Henshall

DS Alison `Tosh’ McIntosh Alison O’Donnell

DC Sandy Wilson Steven Robertson

Duncan Hunter Mark Bonnar

Advertisement

Rhona Kelly Julie Graham