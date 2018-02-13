Everything you need to know about the new BBC sitcom with John Cleese

What time is Hold the Sunset on TV?

The new series starts 7.30pm, Sunday 18th February on BBC1

Advertisement

What can we expect from the show?

The fact that this features John Cleese in his first British sitcom role in decades feels like an event. The catch is, it’s not so much a sitcom, more a quirky comedy drama that may not make you laugh out loud much but will prompt the odd indulgent smile.

Be warned: it starts terribly, establishing the 70-something leads Phil (Cleese) and Edith (Alison Steadman) via ropey riffs on recycling and dog wee. Once it gets going, though, there’s a good premise. Widow Edith and her neighbour Phil decide to rekindle romance: Edith finally agrees to marry and move to a place in the sun.

But at that moment, her son Roger (Jason Watkins) turns up at the door, having split up with his wife. Watkins nearly steals the show as deluded man-child Roger. But Cleese can still deliver a wry one-liner through clenched teeth like nobody else.

Review by David Butcher

Who’s in the cast?

Here are the cast and actors to look out for…

Edith Alison Steadman (who you might recognise from Gavin and Stacey)

Phil John Cleese (from Fawlty Towers and the Monty Pythons)

Roger Jason Watkins (from Trollied and Line of Duty)

Wendy Rosie Cavaliero (from Unforgotten)

Advertisement

Mr Dugdale Peter Egan (also from Unforgotten)