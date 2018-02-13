Accessibility Links

What time are the Bafta Film Awards 2018 on TV?

Everything you need to know about this year’s ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall

What time are the Bafta Film Awards on TV?

The British Academy Film Awards will be held on Sunday 18th February at the Royal Albert Hall in London. An edited version of the evening will be broadcast between 9-11pm on BBC1.

How can I watch the red carpet arrivals?

Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary will welcome guests to the red carpet live from 5pm on Bafta’s Facebook (/BAFTA), Twitter (@BAFTA / #EEBAFTAs) and via EE’s Facebook page (/EE), with highlights also shown on the BBC1 programme.

Who is nominated?

See here for the full list of nominations.

The Shape of Water leads the pack, up for a whopping 12 awards, while Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Darkest Hour follow closely with nine nods each.

The prize for Bafta’s Rising Star – the only award voted for by the public – will be contested by Daniel Kaluuya, Tessa Thompson, Florence Pugh, Josh O’Connor and Timothée Chalamet.

Who is attending? 

Joanna Lumley replaces Stephen Fry to host this year’s ceremony. Prince William will present Sir Ridley Scott with the Bafta Fellowship and other stars expected to walk the red carpet include Margot Robbie, Daniel Day-Lewis, Frances McDormand, Daniel Kaluuya, Saoirse Ronan, Gary Oldman, Lesley Manville, Timothée Chalamet and many more.

