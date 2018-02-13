Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Is Designated Survivor on Netflix?

Is Designated Survivor on Netflix?

How to watch and stream Kiefer Sutherland's thriller of a TV series

Designated Survivor

Designated Survivor has quickly become one of the most exciting and most talked-about new TV series.

Advertisement

Kiefer Sutherland stars as President Kirkman who is formerly the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

However, when a terrorist attack kills almost everyone else in the government, he finds himself as the designated survivor.

Currently two seasons have been made, with stars including The Night Of star Paulo Costanzo as Lyor Boone and Suits star Zoe McLellan as Kendra Daynes joining the cast for season 2.

All 21 episodes of season 1 of Designated Survivor are available to stream on Netflix now.

But when it comes to season 2, Netflix is only dropping one episode a week.

Advertisement

Every Thursday there is a brand new instalment landing on the streaming service.

Tags

All about Designated Survivor

Designated Survivor
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

trump

Donald Trump tell-all Fire and Fury to be adapted into TV series

Michael J Fox at the 89th Annual Academy Awards

Michael J Fox is joining the cast of Designated Survivor

GettyImages-681662508

Designated Survivor’s First Lady Natascha McElhone is quitting the show

DSC7203 (1)

When is Designated Survivor season 2 released on Netflix? Who’s in the cast? What is going to happen?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more