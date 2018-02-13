Is Designated Survivor on Netflix?

How to watch and stream Kiefer Sutherland's thriller of a TV series

Designated Survivor has quickly become one of the most exciting and most talked-about new TV series.

Kiefer Sutherland stars as President Kirkman who is formerly the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

However, when a terrorist attack kills almost everyone else in the government, he finds himself as the designated survivor.

Currently two seasons have been made, with stars including The Night Of star Paulo Costanzo as Lyor Boone and Suits star Zoe McLellan as Kendra Daynes joining the cast for season 2.

All 21 episodes of season 1 of Designated Survivor are available to stream on Netflix now.

But when it comes to season 2, Netflix is only dropping one episode a week.

Every Thursday there is a brand new instalment landing on the streaming service.