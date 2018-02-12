Winter Olympics 2018 medals table

Every gold, silver and bronze medal won by Team GB and the other Olympic nations at Pyeongchang 2018

Find out how many medals each country has won at Pyeongchang 2018 with a full guide to all the gold, silver and bronze medals awarded at the Winter Olympics.

Advertisement

The table will be filled in as soon as competition gets underway on Saturday 10th February, and will be updated each day.

For your free day-by-day guide to all the action from Pyeongchang 2018 and Team GB’s best medal hopes, pick up this week’s Radio Times Winter Olympics special. ON SALE NOW

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze TOTAL 1 Germany 3 0 1 4 2 Netherlands 2 2 1 5 3 United States 2 1 1 4 4 Norway 1 4 3 8 5 Canada 1 4 1 6 6 Austria 1 0 0 1 6 France 1 0 0 1 6 South Korea 1 0 0 1 6 Sweden 1 0 0 1 10 Czech Republic 1 1 1 2 10 Olympic Athletes from Russia 0 1 1 2 12 Finland 0 1 1 2 13 Italy 0 0 1 1 13 Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1 15 Great Britain and Northern Ireland 0 0 0 0 16 17 18 19 20

Advertisement