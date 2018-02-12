How to watch the Winter Olympics 2018 live on TV: full BBC and Eurosport coverage guide

From full UK TV listings to Pyeongchang 2018 schedules and daily sport guides, find out when every event is on TV plus when Team GB's medal favourites will be competing

16 days, 92 nations, 15 sports and hundreds of daring athletes ready to show their stuff on snow and ice – the 2018 Winter Olympics are here.

South Korean city Pyeongchang hosts the Games, which officially began on Friday 9th February and an Opening Ceremony featuring a combined Korean team and this topless Tongan superstar. Now though, it’s time for the sport to catch the eye.

Click the link below for a full guide to the action taking place today.

Both the BBC and Eurosport will be showing full TV coverage in the UK, with viewers able to watch live and catch up on all the action on TV and online.

What time do the Winter Olympic events start?

Preliminary action began on Thursday 8th February 2018, but the main events did not start until after the Winter Olympic Opening Ceremony on Friday 9th February.

Each day’s coverage of the Winter Olympics action begins around midnight in the UK each night live on the BBC and Eurosport. The Games then continue through to the early afternoon, although weather delays can mean schedule changes and later finishes. Check out the schedule below for full details of each day’s competition.

Where is the Winter Olympics 2018 held?

South Korean city and surrounding area Pyeongchang hosts the 2018 Winter Olympics, with the action spread across 13 different venues and stadiums.

Pyeongchang is in the north of the country, just over 100 miles form the capital Seoul. South Korea beat Munich in Germany and Annecy in France to host the Games.

What is the time difference between the UK and South Korea?

The time difference between the UK and Olympic host city Pyeongchang is nine hours, meaning South Korea is nine hours ahead of the UK.

That means that while many of the events will start in the early hours, there will still be plenty of sport to watch throughout the morning. Both the BBC and Eurosport will also have full highlights and replays of the best events, so even if you aren’t able to stay up all night there will be plenty of chances to catch up.

For full details, check out the 16-day Winter Olympics guide inside this week’s Radio Times.

What channel is the Winter Olympics on TV in the UK?

BBC1 and BBC2 will show Winter Olympic coverage from midnight through to 8pm every day, from live coverage to catch up programmes and highlights.

Both the BBC and Eurosport will have full live coverage of the action from Pyeongchang 2018.

There will also be a daily highlights programme on BBC2 at 7pm and BBC4 at 8pm, with more highlights on the BBC Red Button and online via the BBC Sport website.

Eurosport channels 1 and 2 will both broadcast full Olympic coverage, with three extra Winter Olympic ‘pop-up’ channels also available for Sky, BT and Virgin customers.

The online Eurosport Player will also have full coverage of every sport via 15 different online channels.

How do I watch Eurosport in the UK?

Eurosport is the official Olympic broadcaster in the UK. If you don’t have a subscription already via your Sky, BT or Virgin contract, one of the easiest ways to watch is to head to Amazon Channels.

Amazon Channels allows users to watch Eurosport without having to pay for a full subscription. Eurosport on Amazon Channels allows access up to 18 different channels, covering all the action from Pyeongchang 2018 – it costs £4.99 per month, and you can cancel any time.

You can also sign up to a free trial with online service TVPlayer here to watch Eurosport. You can get 50% off a TVPlayer Plus subscription for the first 4 months by using the code RTBOXOFFICE at the point of checkout.

Alternatively, contact your TV provider to find out whether you can watch Eurosport as part of your regular package.

Who is presenting the BBC’s Winter Olympics coverage?

Olympics dream team Clare Balding and Hazel Irvine will be leading the BBC’s coverage of Pyeongchang 2018 along with sports presenter Eilidh Barbour and Blue Peter star Radzi Chinyanganya.

They will be joined by a host of Winter Olympic experts including Ski Sunday duo Graham Bell and Ed Leigh, Olympic bronze medal-winning snowboarder Jenny Jones and more.



Winter Olympics 2018 schedule and Team GB stars

For full timings and schedules for every sport at the Winter Olympics, head to the Radio Times special issue. Check below for an overview of all the events taking place each day below, and find out more about when the Team GB Olympic medal favourites will be competing here.

Main event: Men’s Snowboarding Slopestyle

Team GB’s Billy Morgan rides in one of the most dramatic events of the Games, with boarders performing tricks and flips over a course packed with rails and jumps. The qualifiers are today, with the final taking place tomorrow.

Medal events

Biathlon: Women’s 7.5km Sprint

Cross Country Skiing: Women’s 7.5km Skiathlon

Ski Jumping: Men’s Individual Normal Hill

Short Track Speed Skating: Men’s 1500m

Speed Skating: Women’s 3000m

Main event: Men’s downhill skiing

For many the blue riband event of the Games – watch out for an almighty clash between Swiss star Beat Feuz and Norway’s Axel Lund Svindal.

Medal events

Speed Skating: Men’s 5000m

Alpine Skiing: Men’s Downhill

Cross Country Skiing: Men’s 15km Skiathlon

Biathlon: Men’s 10km Sprint

Snowboarding: Men’s Slopestyle

Freestyle Skiing: Women’s Moguls

Luge: Men’s Singles

Main event: Women’s giant slalom skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin is one of the true stars of the Winter Olympics, and this will be the first chance to watch her in action.

Also on TV today is the women’s snowboarding slopestyle: Team GB’s Katie Ormerod was hoping to follow up Jenny Jones’s Sochi success four years ago, but a broken ankle just the day before the Games cruelly means she’s out of competition.

Medal events

Figure Skating: Team Event

Speed Skating: Women’s 1500m

Alpine Skiing: Women’s Giant Slalom

Ski Jumping: Women’s Individual Normal Hill

Biathlon: Women’s 10km Pursuit and Men’s 12.5km Pursuit

Snowboarding: Women’s Slopestyle

Freestyle Skiing: Men’s Moguls

Day 4 – Tuesday 13th February

Main event: Women’s short track speed skating

Britain’s Elise Christie is out for redemption after being disqualified three times in Sochi 2014. For all that, she’s still arguably Britain’s best medal hope, and will be competing in the frenetic short track speed skating, which sees skaters race side by side round a tight track.

Medal events

Short Track Speed Skating: Women’s 500m

Speed Skating: Men’s 1500m

Curling: Mixed Doubles

Alpine Skiing: Men’s Combined

Cross Country Skiing: Men’s and Women’s Sprint Classic

Snowboarding: Women’s Halfpipe

Luge: Women’s Singles

Day 5 – Wednesday 14th February

Main event: men’s and women’s curling

Both Team GB’s curling teams have a great chance at getting on the podium in Pyeongchang, and the men’s and women’s squads have their opening matches today. Will you be addicted to curling come the end of the Games?

Medal events

Speed Skating: Women’s 1000m

Alpine Skiing: Women’s Slalom

Nordic Combined: Men’s Individual 10km

Biathlon: Women’s 15km Individual

Snowboarding: Men’s Halfpipe

Luge: Men’s Doubles

Day 6 – Thursday 15th February

Main event: men’s snowboard cross

A mad dash for the line featuring multiple riders racing a track full of jumps and bends. Crashes are commonplace, clean runs less so…

Medal events

Figure Skating: Pairs

Speed Skating: Men’s 10,000m

Alpine Skiing: Men’s Super G

Cross Country Skiing: Women’s 10km Free

Biathlon: Men’s 20km Individual

Snowboarding: Men’s Snowboard Cross

Luge: Team Relay

Day 7 – Friday 17th February

Main event: Men’s figure skating

Spin for the win with figure skating star Nathan Chen, a simply incredible athlete in a field full of champions.

Medal events

Speed Skating: Women’s 5000m

Cross Country Skiing: Men’s 15km Free

Freestyle Skiing: Women’s Aerials

Snowboarding: Women’s Snowboard Cross

Skeleton: Men’s

Day 8 – Saturday 17th February

Main event: women’s skeleton

Sochi 2014 gold medallist Lizzy Yarnold (above) is back to defend her title on what could be a fabulous day for Britain’s Winter Olympic team. Elise Christie is skating in the women’s short track, while freestyle skier Isabel Atkin could be in contention in the women’s skiing slopestyle.

Medal events

Figure Skating: Men’s Free Programme

Short Track Speed Skating: Women’s 1500m Final and Men’s 1000m Final

Alpine Skiing: Women’s Super G

Ski Jumping: Men’s Individual Large Hill

Cross Country Skiing: Women’s 4x5km Relay

Biathlon: Women’s 12.5km Mass Start

Freestyle Skiing: Women’s Slopestyle

Skeleton: Women’s

Day 9 – Sunday 18th February

Main event: men’s skiing slopestyle

James “Woodsy” Woods is Britain’s hopeful in the skiing slopestyle, showing his incredible array of tricks on two planks. Find out more about skier James Woods here.

Medal events

Speed Skating: Women’s 500m

Alpine Skiing: Men’s Giant Slalom

Cross Country Skiing: Men’s 4x10km Relay

Biathlon: Men’s 15km Mass Start

Freestyle Skiing: Men’s Slopestyle and Men’s Aerials

Day 10 – Monday 19th February

Main event: Women’s Big Air snowboarding

Big air is a new addition to the Games, with athletes competing to display their skills on one appropriately massive ramp.

Medal events

Speed Skating: Men’s 500m

Ski Jumping: Men’s Team Large Hill

Bobsleigh: Two Man

Day 11 – Tuesday 20th February

Main event: figure skating ice dance

The beauty and grace of the world’s best figure skaters come together to prove their worth on the biggest stage of all. British couple Penny Coomes and Nick Buckland have an ace up their sequinned sleeves, having worked with Olympic legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Medal events

Figure Skating: Ice Dance

Short Track Speed Skating: Women’s 3000m Relay

Nordic Combined: Men’s Individual 10km

Biathlon: Mixed Relay

Freestyle Skiing: Women’s Halfpipe

Day 12 – Wednesday 21st February

Main event: Women’s downhill skiing

It’s the women’s turn to take on the imposing downhill ski slope: all eyes will be on US star Lindsey Vonn.

Medal events

Speed Skating: Men’s and Women’s Team Pursuit

Alpine Skiing: Women’s Downhill

Cross Country Skiing: Men’s and Women’s Team Sprint Free

Freestyle Skiing: Men’s Ski Cross

Bobsleigh: Women

Day 13 – Thursday 22nd February

Main event: short track speed skating

This is Elise Christie’s third and final chance at taking home a medal. She’s racing in the women’s 1,000m.

Medal events

Ice Hockey: Women’s

Short Track Speed Skating: Men’s 500m, Women’s 1000m, Men’s 5000m Relay

Alpine Skiing: Men’s Slalom

Nordic Combined: Men’s Team

Biathlon: Women’s 4x6km Relay

Freestyle Skiing: Women’s Ski Cross

Day 14 – Friday 23rd February

Main event: Women’s curling semi-finals

Can team GB deliver on their pre-Olympic promise and make it all the way to the final? If all’s going well, they will be within sight of a medal here…

Medal events

Figure Skating: Women’s Free Programme

Speed Skating: Men’s 1000m

Alpine Skiing: Women’s Combined

Snowboarding: Women’s Big Air

Biathlon: Men’s 4×7.5km Relay

Freestyle Skiing: Women’s Ski Cross

Day 15 – Saturday 24th February

Main event: men’s snowboarding Big Air final

The newest addition to the Games comes to a thrilling climax today – who will be the inaugural champion?

Medal events

Alpine Skiing: Team Event

Cross Country Skiing: Men’s 50km Mass Start Classic

Curling: Men

Snowboarding: Men’s Big Air, Women’s and Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom

Speed Skating: Women’s and Men’s Mass Start

Day 16 –Sunday 25th February

Main event: four-man bobsleigh

Buckle up for one last furious ride down the Olympic course, on the final day of Olympic competition.

Medal events

Bobsleigh: four-man

Cross Country Skiing: Women’s 30km Mass Start Classic

Curling: Women

Ice Hockey: Men