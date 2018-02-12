Who left Survival of the Fittest? Full list of eliminated contestants
Keep up to date with who’s left The Lodge
Find out which Survival of the Fittest contestants have left The Lodge – and who’s still in the running to win “the ultimate battle of the sexes”…
Who has left The Lodge?
Dani Mas Dyer – withdrew
Dani Dyer’s already left Survival of the Fittest with an injury
Who’s still in Survival of the Fittest?
Guys
James Middleton
Callum Pardoe
Ryan Cleary
Warren Phillips
Tristan Jones
David Lundy
Girls
Georgia Cole
Tia Latham
Lottie James
Georgie Clarke
Mariam Musa
Jenny West
Survival of the Fittest is on nightly at 9pm on ITV2