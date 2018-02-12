Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Who left Survival of the Fittest? Full list of eliminated contestants

Who left Survival of the Fittest? Full list of eliminated contestants

Keep up to date with who’s left The Lodge

Survival of the Fittest

Find out which Survival of the Fittest contestants have left The Lodge – and who’s still in the running to win “the ultimate battle of the sexes”…

Advertisement

Who has left The Lodge?

Dani Mas Dyer – withdrew

Dani Mas Dyer on Survival of the Fittest

Dani Dyer’s already left Survival of the Fittest with an injury

Who’s still in Survival of the Fittest?

Guys

James Middleton

Callum Pardoe

Ryan Cleary

Warren Phillips

Tristan Jones

David Lundy

Girls

Georgia Cole

Tia Latham

Lottie James

Georgie Clarke

Mariam Musa

Jenny West

Meet all the contestants here.

Advertisement

Survival of the Fittest is on nightly at 9pm on ITV2

Tags

All about Survival of the Fittest

Survival of the Fittest
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Survival of the Fittest (ITV, EH)

How to vote on Survival of the Fittest

From ITV Studios Survival Of The Fittest on ITV2 Pictured: Lottie James. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk. For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052 ITV, TL

Meet Dani Dyer’s Survival of the Fittest replacement Lottie James

Dani Mas Dyer on Survival of the Fittest

Dani Dyer’s already left Survival of the Fittest with an injury

ITV2 announce new show from makers of Love Island

Is Survival of the Fittest as good as Love Island?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more