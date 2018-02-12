Who left Survival of the Fittest? Full list of eliminated contestants

Keep up to date with who’s left The Lodge

Find out which Survival of the Fittest contestants have left The Lodge – and who’s still in the running to win “the ultimate battle of the sexes”…

Advertisement

Who has left The Lodge?

Dani Mas Dyer – withdrew

Dani Dyer’s already left Survival of the Fittest with an injury

Who’s still in Survival of the Fittest?

Guys

James Middleton

Callum Pardoe

Ryan Cleary

Warren Phillips

Tristan Jones

David Lundy

Girls

Georgia Cole

Tia Latham

Lottie James

Georgie Clarke

Mariam Musa

Jenny West

Meet all the contestants here.

Advertisement

Survival of the Fittest is on nightly at 9pm on ITV2