Who is Brennan Reece? Meet the comedian doing the voiceover on Survival of the Fittest

The Manchester comic, who will no doubt become as much of a cult star as Iain Stirling, has also dabbled in acting

If you’re watching Survival of the Fittest thinking ‘who’s that bloke doing the narration?’, you’ve just found your answer.

That voice belongs to Brennan Reece – a Manchester-based comic who (other than presenter Laura Whitmore and the 12 boys and girls) is the star of ITV2’s newest reality show.

But just who is Brennan?

Well he was nominated for Best Newcomer at the 2016 Edinburgh Comedy Awards and Best Show at Australia Fringe World 2016, while he’s appeared on Sky1’s Don’t Stop Me Now.

He has also acted in Marvellous, Doctors and Skins. You can see him in action below:

If you enjoyed Brennan so much that you want to see him on tour, you’re also in luck! His 2017 UK tour sold out, but due to popular demand the run of live shows has been extended and he’s playing dates around the country in March, May and June this year.

You can find out more about the tour dates here and follow Brennan on Twitter here.

Survival of the Fittest airs 9pm on ITV2 from Sunday 11th February