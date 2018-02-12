Accessibility Links

How to vote on Survival of the Fittest

Everything you need to know about voting on the ITV2 app

Survival of the Fittest (ITV, EH)

There’s just one way to vote for your favourite guys and girls on Survival of the Fittest – and that’s via the app. Here’s everything you need to know…

How many votes do you get on the Survival of the Fittest app?

You can only vote once – so make it count.

Is it vote to save or vote to eliminate?

It’s vote to save, meaning the person with the fewest votes must leave The Lodge.

Is voting on the Survival of the Fittest app free?

Yes, the app is free to download and voting is free of charge, too.

How do you download the Survival of the Fittest app?

For Android click here to down the app, and click here to download on iOS.

Full FAQs for voting for Surival of the Fittest can be found here.

Survival of the Fittest airs 9pm daily on ITV2

All about Survival of the Fittest

Mettisse Campbell on Survival of the Fittest
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

