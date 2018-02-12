McMafia viewers REALLY want a second series

But will James Norton’s Alex Godman be back for more criminal adventures?

Sunday night’s McMafia series finale saw the final transformation of James Norton’s Alex Godman, with the formerly mild-mannered banker executing his rivals, seizing control of lucrative organised crime sectors and shunning his loved ones as he began a new and lonely life.

Advertisement

And it’s fair to say that the action-packed finale was a hit with most viewers, who had only one question on their minds – when are we getting a second series?

Alex Godman, What a DON! 😎 #McMafia was fantastic, with an exemplary cast 👏. Here's hoping we get a second series. — Rohan Patel (@Rohanp_19) February 12, 2018

Excellent finale can not wait for the second season. Business First, straight cut, throat no BS. Love Alex's transformation from beginning to end. Reminds me a little of Axel rod from @SHO_Billions #Mcmafia pic.twitter.com/hJOhhTck6o — Adonnis (@Business1st_) February 12, 2018

Great final episode of #McMafia. So moving, especially the Vadim scene. Really hope it comes back for a second series. — Scott Laing (@slaings) February 12, 2018

Absolutely superb ending to #McMafia brilliant series, full of twists/turns surely room for a second series, #suspense #Riveting @jginorton was immense in the role, pillar of society, to ruthless influencer/killer 👍👍👍 — Impetus FT (@MichMC1) February 12, 2018

Well done #BBCOne for a brilliant #drama and here’s to the second series soon! #McMafia — Leo 🇷🇴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@leo_isac) February 11, 2018

#McMafia was the best thing on @BBCOne since The Night Manager. Here’s hoping for a second series! — Tom Marks (@tom_marks) February 11, 2018

#McMafia was sublime – 8 weeks of tense drama is exactly what Sunday evenings are for. Sincerely hope there will be a second season. — Natalie Wyett (@Natalie_wyett) February 11, 2018

In the end, 77% of RadioTimes.com readers who responded to a poll said they’d enjoyed the series – though elsewhere, not everyone was quite so sure they wanted more episodes.

Hmm #McMafia overall was pretty decent, not sure it was totally worth the 8 hours invested but some enjoyable moments. Ending was quite good. Think that's the story wrapped up though, no need to stretch it for a second season — Paul Campbell (@PaulDFC) February 11, 2018

#mcmafia oh dear, please don't bring a second series — Fiona Palmer (@fionampalmer1) February 11, 2018

If we are to have a second series of #McMafia can we please sort out the length of James Norton's sideburns? They're far too short. pic.twitter.com/fYydbEUHfF — Lauren Andrews (@landrews2702) February 11, 2018

So will a second series be coming for McMafia? Well, RadioTimes.com understands that the BBC are waiting for the series to air on AMC in America before making a final decision. AMC co-produced the series, so success in the US is probably a prerequisite for them getting involved again, and the BBC is less likely to fund the globe-trotting show on its lonesome.

Still, given the generally positive reaction to the finale we’d say there’s a good chance the Yanks will get as excited about Alex’s descent into criminality as we all did. Watch this space.

Advertisement

McMafia’s first series is now available on BBC iPlayer