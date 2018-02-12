Accessibility Links

Dani Dyer’s already left Survival of the Fittest with an injury

Danny Dyer's daughter has been forced to pull out of the ITV2 contest with a dislocated shoulder

Dani Mas Dyer on Survival of the Fittest

Day one of Survival of the Fittest and the ITV2 show has already seen off one of its contestants. And it’s the only one you probably knew about: Dani Dyer, daughter of Eastenders actor… Danny Dyer.

Dani was left “absolutely gutted” after dislocating her shoulder during the Stop the Clock obstacle course challenge in the show’s debut episode. After being taken to hospital, Dani returned to the show’s set wearing a sling.

But as the reality contest involves a lot of physical challenges, the 21-year-old barmaid and aspiring actress will have to leave the competition, with a replacement on their way.

“For medical reasons, I can’t take part in any of the challenges because I am no use in a sling,” said Dani. “I will just be sitting around and not be able to compete and I’m not meant to move [my arm] for a week so it wouldn’t be fair and there is just no point. I’ll just be an extra spare part if I carry on like this.”

She added: “My experience in the lead up to going into The Lodge was just amazing, I can’t put it into words how amazing it was so I am absolutely gutted that I can’t do any of the challenges.”

And viewers are really going to miss her. Well, they’re really going to miss her mentioning her dad in the same way a certain Love Island contestant used to name-drop a certain boy band…

So, will SoTF survive without its star contestant? Or will you be turning off and waiting for Love Island’s return?

Survival of the Fittest is on tonight at 9pm on ITV2

Survival of the Fittest

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

