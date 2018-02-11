Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Who is Brennan Reece? Meet the comedian doing the voiceover on Survival of the Fittest

Who is Brennan Reece? Meet the comedian doing the voiceover on Survival of the Fittest

The Manchester comic, who will no doubt become as much of a cult star as Iain Stirling, has also dabbled in acting

Brennan Reece - Survival of the Fittest

If you’re watching Survival of the Fittest thinking ‘who’s that bloke doing the narration?’, you’ve just found your answer.

Advertisement

That voice belongs to Brennan Reece – a Manchester-based comic who (other than presenter Laura Whitmore and the 12 boys and girls) is the star of ITV2’s newest reality show.

But just who is Brennan?

Well he was nominated for Best Newcomer at the 2016 Edinburgh Comedy Awards and Best Show at Australia Fringe World 2016, while he’s appeared on Sky1’s Don’t Stop Me Now.

He has also acted in Marvellous, Doctors and Skins. You can see him in action below:

If you enjoyed Brennan so much that you want to see him on tour, you’re also in luck! His 2017 UK tour sold out, but due to popular demand the run of live shows has been extended and he’s playing dates around the country in March, May and June this year.

You can find out more about the tour dates here and follow Brennan on Twitter here.

Advertisement

Survival of the Fittest airs 9pm on ITV2 from Sunday 11th February

Tags

All about Survival of the Fittest

Brennan Reece - Survival of the Fittest
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Survival Of The Fittest

New ITV2 reality show Survival of the Fittest has “no restrictions” on contestants’ sexuality

Dani Mas Dyer on Survival of the Fittest

Danny Dyer’s daughter and Toff’s ex-boyfriend confirmed as Survival of the Fittest contestants

Survival Of The Fittest

What is Survival of the Fittest? Everything you need to know about ITV2’s new Love Island

103313

The Voice Team Paloma: meet Paloma Faith’s three finalists

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more