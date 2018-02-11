What is Survival of the Fittest? Everything you need to know about ITV2’s new Love Island

This is exactly what we can expect from the brand new reality show hosted by Laura Whitmore

If you’re still suffering from Love Island withdrawal symptoms, we’ve got good news for you.

Survival of the Fittest is a brand new reality show from ITV2 that also promises sun, singles and gratuitous shots of skimpy swimwear – and it’s starting this week!

Here’s everything you need to know about the show dubbed ‘the winter Love Island’…

How does Survival of the Fittest work?

The six boys and six girls will take part in different games and challenges in what’s being called “the ultimate battle of the sexes”. The winning team will take home £50,000 at the end of the three weeks.

However, with all of the contestants being young, hot and single there’s more than a bit of room for romance.

“You can expect drama, excitement, rivalry and humour… and hopefully a bit of romance as they are all single!” says host Laura Whitmore. “I’m excited to see the relationships between people – not just boys and girls romantically but within the sisterhood… and will we see bromances? I’m really looking forward to seeing these relationships develop and in turn, see how that affects the competition.”

What are the challenges on Survival of the Fittest?

Specific details of how the boys and girls will go head-to-head are yet to be revealed, but the challenges have been described as both physical and mental.

When the contestants were asked which of the sexes would come out on top, unsurprisingly the girls said the girls and the boys said the boys.

According to Mariam Musa: “We take on a lot more, emotionally and physically. When you think about all the qualities women have – we are loving, we are caring, we do so much. Women are definitely stronger in all aspects.” However contestant James Middleton said: “Males are the stronger sex mainly because of the physical advantage that guys have over girls. If any challenges involve heavy lifting, I think guys are better at that. That being said, I think when it comes to mental challenges, I think the girls might do better because they are usually better organised and they can be a bit more ruthless.” How similar is Survival of the Fittest to Love Island? Very. Although we haven’t seen any of Survival of the Fittest yet, the premise and concept is incredibly similar. It’s going to air every night at 9pm on ITV2, bringing us all the daily action from The Lodge (aka The Villa). Hosted by Laura Whitmore (who’s previously hosted similar shows to Love Island’s Caroline Flack) there’s also going to be a male comic providing a voiceover. Sound familiar? We’ll have to wait and see just how similar the two shows are when Survival of the Fittest launches, but seeing as it’s even from the makers of Love Island, the comparisons seem inevitable.

Who is Laura Whitmore?

The 32-year-old TV presenter first found fame after winning a competition to become the face of MTV’s news channel in 2008.

She went on to host the I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! spin-off show on ITV2 for four years, and appeared as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 where she was partnered with Giovanni Pernice and finished ninth.

She’s also dating Iain Stirling – you know, the guy who does the voiceover for Love Island! They even went on holiday with his family recently…

Who are the Survival of the Fittest contestants?

Danny Dyer’s daughter Dani Dyer and Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo’s ex-boyfriend James Middleton (no, not that James Middleton) are just some of the semi-famous faces who have signed up for the new reality show.

Here’s a list of all 12 contestants taking part in the brand new ITV2 series.

Where is Survival of the Fittest filmed?

The South African savanna is the exotic location where the 12 singletons will be based. Not only that, but the show will be set amongst the wildlife (although we’ve been assured it’s going to be very safe!).

“I’m excited about the fact that it’s authentic,” explained Laura Whitmore. “We will be on site and a zebra could walk by. I’m excited about the landscape. And the weather isn’t bad!”

Who’s doing the voiceover on Survival of the Fittest?

Manchester-based comic and actor Brennan Reece is going to be doing the narration for Survival of the Fittest.

He was nominated for Best Newcomer at the 2016 Edinburgh Comedy Awards and Best Show at Australia Fringe World 2016, while he’s appeared on Sky1’s Don’t Stop Me Now and has acted in Marvellous, Doctors and Skins.

Listen to some of his stand-up below:

Survival of the Fittest airs daily at 9pm on ITV2 from Sunday 11th February.