Six Nations 2018: What time is Scotland v France on TV?
Les Bleus head to Murrayfield
Home advantage must help the Scots in the second round of this year’s tournament: in 2017 they suffered a painful, in all senses, near miss against France, but that was at the Stade de France, where they’ve not won this century.
Six Nations 2018 full fixture list and TV coverage
The confident talk north of the border about Scotland before the tournament dissipated after last week’s dismal defeat to Wales, but head coach Gregor Townsend will have been working overtime to turn things around.
What time is Scotland v France on TV?
The second match of this year’s tournament kicks off at 3pm, with live coverage on BBC1 from 2.30pm.
Where else can I follow the match?
Radio coverage will be live on BBC Radio 5 Live Extra from 2.55pm.