Is Survival of the Fittest as good as Love Island?

Sun and singles are taking over ITV2 again – but is this new reality series just a melt in comparison? Or is it 100% your type on paper?

Right from the get go, Survival of the Fittest was dubbed as “the winter Love Island”. And it’s not hard to see why.

Advertisement

The brand new ITV2 series is not only from the same producers and TV execs as Love Island, but the premise (however much everyone tries to insist otherwise) is basically the same.

Caroline Flack / Laura Whitmore are hosting while comedians Iain Stirling / Brennan Reece provide the witty narration as young, single, attractive people are holed up while cameras follow their every move.

The emphasis might be on succeeding in the tasks and challenges rather than coupling up, but the prize on offer is still £50,000. And the (not so subtle) subtext to SOTF is definitely that romance is on the horizon.

But after the first episode, do you think Survival of the Fittest is just a melt in comparison to Love Island? Or is it just as good – if not better – and 100% your type on paper?

Have your say in our poll below:

Advertisement

Survival of the Fittest airs daily at 9pm on ITV2. Love Island returns to ITV2 later this year