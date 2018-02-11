Hard Sun viewers unimpressed by show’s “confusing” finale

Hard Sun viewers were not very keen on the BBC1 drama’s “confusing” finale.

The apocalyptic cop show starring Agyness Deyn and Jim Sturgess ended on Saturday night, leaving many fans scratching their heads.

Just when it looked as if detectives Charlie and Elaine were ready to wipe out Grace once and for all, she revealed that the dreaded Hard Sun had, in fact, already arrived.

“Not yet,” she told the pair. “I thought we had more time. They lied to me, Charlie. They lied. It’s already here.”

Viewers were perplexed about this revelation, calling out Hard Sun for being “confusing” and “absolutely mental”.

Hard Sun is absolutely mental. — Mark Dee (@MarkBlagsound) February 10, 2018

Glad I stuck with #HardSun until the end. A lot of it was a confusing mess, but yeah. That could definitely cause the end of planet earth. Why all the fuss if they knew it was coming, though? Not like anyone could keep THAT a secret for 5 years. 🤨 — Abi Scott (@keaalu) February 10, 2018

I spend 6 hours of my life watching a gripping and gruesome programme and when #HardSun ends there is no conclusion and I have no idea what it was all about! — Martin Saxby (@martinsaxby) February 10, 2018

#HardSun I wish I knew what had just happened! Was that the end of the world? — Tina (@Crazier) February 10, 2018

No fear, because all will become clear eventually – probably: Hard Sun writer Neil Cross wants to make four more series of the show.