Did you think McMafia was good?

We want YOU to deliver your verdict on the BBC drama

McMafia (BBC, EH)

The BBC’s latest Sunday night drama, McMafia, looked set to be a surefire hit in the run-up to its January debut.

It had a charismatic leading man (James Norton), an exciting premise (good boy turns bad in a quest for revenge after his uncle is murdered by a Russian mob rival) and some pretty fantastic shooting locations around the world.

It looked like a hit, it sounded like a hit, but when it finally aired McMafia didn’t have quite the same impact as previous January Sunday night 9pm slot holders The Night Manager and War & Peace.

Some felt the show’s pacing was off, while others thought it was perfectly pitched. Now we want to know – once and for all – what YOU thought of the series.

Did you think McMafia was good? Let us know by casting your vote below.

Susanna Lazarus
