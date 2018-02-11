Did you think McMafia was good?

We want YOU to deliver your verdict on the BBC drama

The BBC’s latest Sunday night drama, McMafia, looked set to be a surefire hit in the run-up to its January debut.

It had a charismatic leading man (James Norton), an exciting premise (good boy turns bad in a quest for revenge after his uncle is murdered by a Russian mob rival) and some pretty fantastic shooting locations around the world.

It looked like a hit, it sounded like a hit, but when it finally aired McMafia didn’t have quite the same impact as previous January Sunday night 9pm slot holders The Night Manager and War & Peace.

Some felt the show’s pacing was off, while others thought it was perfectly pitched. Now we want to know – once and for all – what YOU thought of the series.

