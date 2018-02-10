How to watch the Winter Olympics 2018 live on TV: full BBC and Eurosport coverage guide
From full UK TV listings to Pyeongchang 2018 schedules and daily sport guides, find out when every event is on TV plus when Team GB's medal favourites will be competing
16 days, 92 nations, 15 sports and hundreds of daring athletes ready to show their stuff on snow and ice – the 2018 Winter Olympics are here.
South Korean city Pyeongchang hosts the Games, which officially began on Friday 9th February and an Opening Ceremony featuring a combined Korean team and this topless Tongan superstar. Now though, it’s time for the sport to catch the eye.
Click the link below for a full guide to the action taking place today.
Winter Olympics Day 2 schedule, medal events and live TV coverage
Both the BBC and Eurosport will be showing full TV coverage in the UK, with viewers able to watch live and catch up on all the action on TV and online.
What time do the Winter Olympic events start?
Preliminary action began on Thursday 8th February 2018, but the main events did not start until after the Winter Olympic Opening Ceremony on Friday 9th February.
Each day’s coverage of the Winter Olympics action begins around midnight in the UK each night live on the BBC and Eurosport. The Games then continue through to the early afternoon, although weather delays can mean schedule changes and later finishes. Check out the schedule below for full details of each day’s competition.
Where is the Winter Olympics 2018 held?
South Korean city and surrounding area Pyeongchang hosts the 2018 Winter Olympics, with the action spread across 13 different venues and stadiums.
Pyeongchang is in the north of the country, just over 100 miles form the capital Seoul. South Korea beat Munich in Germany and Annecy in France to host the Games.
What is the time difference between the UK and South Korea?
The time difference between the UK and Olympic host city Pyeongchang is nine hours, meaning South Korea is nine hours ahead of the UK.
That means that while many of the events will start in the early hours, there will still be plenty of sport to watch throughout the morning. Both the BBC and Eurosport will also have full highlights and replays of the best events, so even if you aren’t able to stay up all night there will be plenty of chances to catch up.
For full details, check out the 16-day Winter Olympics guide inside this week’s Radio Times.
What channel is the Winter Olympics on TV in the UK?
BBC1 and BBC2 will show Winter Olympic coverage from midnight through to 8pm every day, from live coverage to catch up programmes and highlights.
Both the BBC and Eurosport will have full live coverage of the action from Pyeongchang 2018.
There will also be a daily highlights programme on BBC2 at 7pm and BBC4 at 8pm, with more highlights on the BBC Red Button and online via the BBC Sport website.
Eurosport channels 1 and 2 will both broadcast full Olympic coverage, with three extra Winter Olympic ‘pop-up’ channels also available for Sky, BT and Virgin customers.
The online Eurosport Player will also have full coverage of every sport via 15 different online channels.
How do I watch Eurosport in the UK?
Eurosport is the official Olympic broadcaster in the UK. If you don’t have a subscription already via your Sky, BT or Virgin contract, one of the easiest ways to watch is to head to Amazon Channels.
Amazon Channels allows users to watch Eurosport without having to pay for a full subscription. Eurosport on Amazon Channels allows access up to 18 different channels, covering all the action from Pyeongchang 2018 – it costs £4.99 per month, and you can cancel any time.
You can also sign up to a free trial with online service TVPlayer here to watch Eurosport. You can get 50% off a TVPlayer Plus subscription for the first 4 months by using the code RTBOXOFFICE at the point of checkout.
Alternatively, contact your TV provider to find out whether you can watch Eurosport as part of your regular package.
Who is presenting the BBC’s Winter Olympics coverage?
Olympics dream team Clare Balding and Hazel Irvine will be leading the BBC’s coverage of Pyeongchang 2018 along with sports presenter Eilidh Barbour and Blue Peter star Radzi Chinyanganya.
They will be joined by a host of Winter Olympic experts including Ski Sunday duo Graham Bell and Ed Leigh, Olympic bronze medal-winning snowboarder Jenny Jones and more.
Winter Olympics 2018 schedule and Team GB stars
For full timings and schedules for every sport at the Winter Olympics, head to the Radio Times special issue. Check below for an overview of all the events taking place each day below, and find out more about when the Team GB Olympic medal favourites will be competing here.
Day 1 – Saturday 10th February
Main event: Men’s Snowboarding Slopestyle
Team GB’s Billy Morgan rides in one of the most dramatic events of the Games, with boarders performing tricks and flips over a course packed with rails and jumps. The qualifiers are today, with the final taking place tomorrow.
Medal events
Biathlon: Women’s 7.5km Sprint
Cross Country Skiing: Women’s 7.5km Skiathlon
Ski Jumping: Men’s Individual Normal Hill
Short Track Speed Skating: Men’s 1500m
Speed Skating: Women’s 3000m
Day 2 – Sunday 11th February
Main event: Men’s downhill skiing
For many the blue riband event of the Games – watch out for an almighty clash between Swiss star Beat Feuz and Norway’s Axel Lund Svindal.
Medal events
Speed Skating: Men’s 5000m
Alpine Skiing: Men’s Downhill
Cross Country Skiing: Men’s 15km Skiathlon
Biathlon: Men’s 10km Sprint
Snowboarding: Men’s Slopestyle
Freestyle Skiing: Women’s Moguls
Luge: Men’s Singles
Day 3 – Monday 12th February
Main event: Women’s giant slalom skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin is one of the true stars of the Winter Olympics, and this will be the first chance to watch her in action.
Also on TV today is the women’s snowboarding slopestyle: Team GB’s Katie Ormerod was hoping to follow up Jenny Jones’s Sochi success four years ago, but a broken ankle just the day before the Games cruelly means she’s out of competition.
Medal events
Figure Skating: Team Event
Speed Skating: Women’s 1500m
Alpine Skiing: Women’s Giant Slalom
Ski Jumping: Women’s Individual Normal Hill
Biathlon: Women’s 10km Pursuit and Men’s 12.5km Pursuit
Snowboarding: Women’s Slopestyle
Freestyle Skiing: Men’s Moguls
Day 4 – Tuesday 13th February
Main event: Women’s short track speed skating
Britain’s Elise Christie is out for redemption after being disqualified three times in Sochi 2014. For all that, she’s still arguably Britain’s best medal hope, and will be competing in the frenetic short track speed skating, which sees skaters race side by side round a tight track.
Medal events
Short Track Speed Skating: Women’s 500m
Speed Skating: Men’s 1500m
Curling: Mixed Doubles
Alpine Skiing: Men’s Combined
Cross Country Skiing: Men’s and Women’s Sprint Classic
Snowboarding: Women’s Halfpipe
Luge: Women’s Singles
Day 5 – Wednesday 14th February
Main event: men’s and women’s curling
Both Team GB’s curling teams have a great chance at getting on the podium in Pyeongchang, and the men’s and women’s squads have their opening matches today. Will you be addicted to curling come the end of the Games?
Medal events
Speed Skating: Women’s 1000m
Alpine Skiing: Women’s Slalom
Nordic Combined: Men’s Individual 10km
Biathlon: Women’s 15km Individual
Snowboarding: Men’s Halfpipe
Luge: Men’s Doubles
Day 6 – Thursday 15th February
Main event: men’s snowboard cross
A mad dash for the line featuring multiple riders racing a track full of jumps and bends. Crashes are commonplace, clean runs less so…
Medal events
Figure Skating: Pairs
Speed Skating: Men’s 10,000m
Alpine Skiing: Men’s Super G
Cross Country Skiing: Women’s 10km Free
Biathlon: Men’s 20km Individual
Snowboarding: Men’s Snowboard Cross
Luge: Team Relay
Day 7 – Friday 17th February
Main event: Men’s figure skating
Spin for the win with figure skating star Nathan Chen, a simply incredible athlete in a field full of champions.
Medal events
Speed Skating: Women’s 5000m
Cross Country Skiing: Men’s 15km Free
Freestyle Skiing: Women’s Aerials
Snowboarding: Women’s Snowboard Cross
Skeleton: Men’s
Day 8 – Saturday 17th February
Main event: women’s skeleton
Sochi 2014 gold medallist Lizzy Yarnold (above) is back to defend her title on what could be a fabulous day for Britain’s Winter Olympic team. Elise Christie is skating in the women’s short track, while freestyle skier Isabel Atkin could be in contention in the women’s skiing slopestyle.
Medal events
Figure Skating: Men’s Free Programme
Short Track Speed Skating: Women’s 1500m Final and Men’s 1000m Final
Alpine Skiing: Women’s Super G
Ski Jumping: Men’s Individual Large Hill
Cross Country Skiing: Women’s 4x5km Relay
Biathlon: Women’s 12.5km Mass Start
Freestyle Skiing: Women’s Slopestyle
Skeleton: Women’s
Day 9 – Sunday 18th February
Main event: men’s skiing slopestyle
James “Woodsy” Woods is Britain’s hopeful in the skiing slopestyle, showing his incredible array of tricks on two planks. Find out more about skier James Woods here.
Medal events
Speed Skating: Women’s 500m
Alpine Skiing: Men’s Giant Slalom
Cross Country Skiing: Men’s 4x10km Relay
Biathlon: Men’s 15km Mass Start
Freestyle Skiing: Men’s Slopestyle and Men’s Aerials
Day 10 – Monday 19th February
Main event: Women’s Big Air snowboarding
Big air is a new addition to the Games, with athletes competing to display their skills on one appropriately massive ramp.
Medal events
Speed Skating: Men’s 500m
Ski Jumping: Men’s Team Large Hill
Bobsleigh: Two Man
Day 11 – Tuesday 20th February
Main event: figure skating ice dance
The beauty and grace of the world’s best figure skaters come together to prove their worth on the biggest stage of all. British couple Penny Coomes and Nick Buckland have an ace up their sequinned sleeves, having worked with Olympic legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.
Medal events
Figure Skating: Ice Dance
Short Track Speed Skating: Women’s 3000m Relay
Nordic Combined: Men’s Individual 10km
Biathlon: Mixed Relay
Freestyle Skiing: Women’s Halfpipe
Day 12 – Wednesday 21st February
Main event: Women’s downhill skiing
It’s the women’s turn to take on the imposing downhill ski slope: all eyes will be on US star Lindsey Vonn.
Medal events
Speed Skating: Men’s and Women’s Team Pursuit
Alpine Skiing: Women’s Downhill
Cross Country Skiing: Men’s and Women’s Team Sprint Free
Freestyle Skiing: Men’s Ski Cross
Bobsleigh: Women
Day 13 – Thursday 22nd February
Main event: short track speed skating
This is Elise Christie’s third and final chance at taking home a medal. She’s racing in the women’s 1,000m.
Medal events
Ice Hockey: Women’s
Short Track Speed Skating: Men’s 500m, Women’s 1000m, Men’s 5000m Relay
Alpine Skiing: Men’s Slalom
Nordic Combined: Men’s Team
Biathlon: Women’s 4x6km Relay
Freestyle Skiing: Women’s Ski Cross
Day 14 – Friday 23rd February
Main event: Women’s curling semi-finals
Can team GB deliver on their pre-Olympic promise and make it all the way to the final? If all’s going well, they will be within sight of a medal here…
Medal events
Figure Skating: Women’s Free Programme
Speed Skating: Men’s 1000m
Alpine Skiing: Women’s Combined
Snowboarding: Women’s Big Air
Biathlon: Men’s 4×7.5km Relay
Freestyle Skiing: Women’s Ski Cross
Day 15 – Saturday 24th February
Main event: men’s snowboarding Big Air final
The newest addition to the Games comes to a thrilling climax today – who will be the inaugural champion?
Medal events
Alpine Skiing: Team Event
Cross Country Skiing: Men’s 50km Mass Start Classic
Curling: Men
Snowboarding: Men’s Big Air, Women’s and Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom
Speed Skating: Women’s and Men’s Mass Start
Day 16 –Sunday 25th February
Main event: four-man bobsleigh
Buckle up for one last furious ride down the Olympic course, on the final day of Olympic competition.
Medal events
Bobsleigh: four-man
Cross Country Skiing: Women’s 30km Mass Start Classic
Curling: Women
Ice Hockey: Men