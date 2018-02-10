Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Which singers are through to the next round on The Voice UK?

Which singers are through to the next round on The Voice UK?

These are all the acts who have made it onto the coaches' teams and are preparing to go into the Battle Rounds

The Voice UK Coaches 2018

The Voice UK’s Blind Auditions are underway and some amazing singers have made it through to the Battle Rounds by winning a place on the superstar coaches’ teams.

Advertisement

With each coach having a total of ten spots to fill on their teams, these are the running totals for how many acts they’ve so far accumulated – and how many places they still have left:

  • Team Olly: Eight spots taken – two spaces left to fill
  • Team JHud: Six spots taken – four spaces left to fill
  • Team Tom: Eight spots taken – two spaces left to fill
  • Team Will: Eight spots taken – two spaces left to fill

Here’s everything that’s happened so far in The Voice UK’s Blind Auditions.

Week 5

Saskia Eng

Tom Jones turned so she automatically joined Team Tom.

Paige Young

will.i.am turned so she automatically joined Team Will.

Shane McCormack

Olly Murs turned so he automatically joined Team Olly.

Rhianna Abrey

will.i.am turned so she automatically joined Team Will.

Ross Anderson

Jennifer Hudson turned so he automatically joined Team JHud.

Wayne Ellington

Jennifer Hudson and Tom Jones turned. He joined Team Tom.

Week 4

Kirby Frost

Olly Murs, Tom Jones and will.i.am turned. She joined Team Olly.

Loaded Sista

Olly Murs, Tom Jones and will.i.am turned. They joined Team Will.

Anna Willison Holt

will.i.am turned so she automatically joined Team Will.

Eliza Gutteridge

Tom Jones turned so she automatically joined Team Tom.

Holly Ellison

Olly Murs and will.i.am turned. She joined Team Olly.

Gayatri Nair

Jennifer Hudson, will.i.am and Tom Jones turned. She joined Team JHud.

Week 3

Chris James

Olly Murs turned so he automatically joined Team Olly.

Tai

Tom Jones and will.i.am turned. She joined Team Will.

Ruti Olajugbagbe

Tom Jones turned so she automatically joined Team Tom.

Ant & Ox

Jennifer Hudson, Tom Jones and Olly Murs turned. They joined Team JHud.

Mark Asari

Tom Jones and will.i.am turned. He joined Team Will.

Simon Davies

All four coaches turned. He joined Team Tom.

Week 2

Kade Smith

All four coaches turned. He joined Team Will.

Belle Voci (Sophie and Emily) 

Jennifer Hudson turned so they automatically joined Team JHud.

Ivy Paige 

Olly Murs turned so she automatically joined Team Olly.

Jamie Grey 

Tom Jones and Olly Murs turned. He joined Team Olly.

Jade Williams

Tom Jones turned so she automatically joined Team Tom.

Lucy Milburn

All four coaches turned. She joined Team Tom.

Week 1

Jake Benson

Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Jennifer Hudson turned. He joined Team JHud.

Jason Nicholson-Porter

Jennifer Hudson turned so he automatically joined Team JHud.

Lauren Bannon

All four coaches turned. She joined Team Olly.

RYT (Ryan and Tania)

Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Jennifer Hudson turned. They joined Team Olly.

Chloe Jones

will.i.am, Olly Murs and Tom Jones turned. He joined Team Tom.

Donel Mangena

All four coaches turned. He joined Team Will.

Advertisement

The Voice UK airs Saturdays on ITV.

Tags

All about The Voice UK

125095
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Keira Knightley on Pirates of the Caribbean: “The best bit was having my breasts painted on”

imagenotavailable1

The Ottomans: Europe’s Muslim Emperors – Rageh Omaar’s five top Ottoman sites to visit

imagenotavailable1

Oscar winning director Steve McQueen to make a six-part BBC1 drama about London’s West Indian community

132013.8a962006-9298-421a-8889-2999e5734561

Emmerdale: new pain for Laurel as Ashley stops eating

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more