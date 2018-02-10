Everything you need to know about The Voice, featuring new coach Olly Murs

What time is The Voice UK on TV?

The singing contest continues at slightly later time on Saturday 10th February at 8.15pm on ITV.

“We’re not here for the best song, we’re here for the best voice,” said coach Jennifer Hudson last week. It might be a simple premise, but it’s what sets The Voice UK apart from the likes of All Together Now, BBC1’s latest squeeze, which seems to be more about who can choose the best song rather than who has the best vocals.

It’s now the penultimate week of blind auditions and as the number of spots left to fill on the coaches’ teams gets smaller, so the decisions Hudson, Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Will.i.am have to make are becoming harder. One of the singers hoping to impress and get that all-important turn is the daughter of a well-known television personality.

Review by Frances Taylor

This isn’t something we expected to see on The Voice UK, but here we go…

When Olly Murs’ mum Vickylynn Murs swings by the Blind Auditions, she goes up to the red chairs to meet the coaches. And Tom Jones gave her a very warm welcome.

Leaning in and saying, “My mum’s going to be so jealous”, Mrs Murs got a kiss on the lips from the veteran singer.

Don’t believe us? Check out the pretty cringey moment below:

Anything else I need to know?

There’s a sniff of 90s nostalgia on The Voice UK this week when Changing Rooms legend Carol Smillie turns up to the Blind Auditions.

Nope, she’s not singing herself. Instead she’s there to support her 18-year-old daughter Jodie Knight. You can read more about what happens here.

Oh, and Tom Jones busts out some of It’s Not Unusual. Check out those hips!

Who’s already got through the Blind Auditions?

A full list of all the singers and performers who have so far made it through the Blind Auditions and have got to the next round on The Voice UK are here.

How many more Blind Auditions are there still to come?

This Saturday is the penultimate episode of the Blind Auditions.

Who are the coaches on The Voice UK?

The Voice UK coaching line-up this year stars veterans Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am alongside Jennifer Hudson (who joined the panel last year) and newbie Olly Murs.

The Voice UK airs Saturdays on ITV.