Six Nations 2018: What time is Ireland v Italy on TV?

The Azzuri take on the Irish in Dublin

Ireland host Italy in what looks on the face of it like a one-sided affair. Then again, if anyone knows how to get under the hosts’ skins it should be Italy’s wily Irish coach, Conor O’Shea.

Advertisement

Coverage of the opening match of this afternoon’s double bill comes from the Aviva Stadium. The Irish have won the past four Six Nations meetings with the Azzurri, including a thumping 63-10 victory at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome last year.

Six Nations 2018 full fixture list and TV coverage

Hat-tricks from CJ Stander and Craig Gilroy helped Ireland to a nine-try win, with Keith Earls also scoring a brace. Jill Douglas presents, with analysis from Brian O’Driscoll, Marco Bortolami and Maggie Alphonsi, commentary by Martin Gillingham, Gordon D’Arcy and David Flatman, and reports from Gabriel Clarke.

What time is Ireland v Italy on TV?

The match kicks off at 2.15pm, with live coverage on ITV from 1.30pm.

Where else can I follow the match?

Advertisement

Radio coverage will be live on BBC Radio 5 Live Extra from 2.10pm.